How Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Does Valentine's Day

There’s no denying that the Victoria’s Secret Angels are the poster girls for Valentine’s Day. (It’s their job to look sexy in lingerie.) So when Angel Sara Sampaio, the new face of the brand’s velvet matte lip cream lip stains, was offering up tips on how to do VDay beauty, we took extensive notes. Let’s be honest: If anyone knows how to look effortlessly sexy, it’s the 25-year-old Portuguese model.

“I’m excited because I personally love the lipsticks,” she tells PeopleStyle about becoming the face of the line. “I always love a matte finish, and they’re great. They completely transform your mood, they make you feel confident and sexy and I love the red shade, which I’m wearing in the campaign. They’re so easy to put on.”

Her favorite shade, Desire, is the ultimate red to have in your collection, Sampaio maintains. “I have very tan skin, so when you add the red, I love the way it looks. It kind of makes me look feminine and mysterious,” she shares.

With years of modeling experience, Sampaio has learned a thing or two about applying makeup — like using a red lip liner before lipstick to perfect the shape of your lips, and how to create the perfect winged eyeliner. “I learned how to do a cat eye with an eyeliner,” she says. “I love the way it looks on my eyes. And highlighting is really important to shape your face. Even if you don’t have time to really do your makeup, just highlighting your face really helps to make you look fresh.”

So what will her date night makeup look consist of on February 14?

“I make sure my skin is moisturized, eyeliner to make my eyes look really feline like, lots of mascara, a really nice bronze blush, a lot of highlighter on my cheekbones, and depending on what I’m wearing, a red lip,” she says. “That’s my favorite look.”

This year, the model has a few must-haves on her VDay wish list — ranging from a sexy candle to luxe jewelry.

A candle (she loves the one above from Diptyque) is “the perfect way to set the atmosphere for Valentine’s Day,” she says, adding that a piece of jewelry, like the T ring from Tiffany’s is always a good choice. “What girl doesn’t like jewelry, especially if it is something meaningful?” And when in doubt, always go with flowers (she suggests red roses), the model advises.

As for her secret to looking and feeling her best, Sampaio says it’s important to “get some really sexy lingerie from Victoria’s Secret, and go for a red lip – especially if you’re wearing lingerie.”

But at the end of the day, Sampaio says, “If you love someone, that person should make you feel sexy.”

