While many across America are preparing for fall and stocking up on supplies for back to school season, there’s another major event looming on the horizon – the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Some may think it’s too early to start thinking about a bra-centric runway extravaganza that won’t even air on TV until November, but others would argue when you’re an aspiring Angel who spends every waking moment working out, practicing your poses, and crafting the perfect lingerie lewks, it’s the only thing that really matters. And on Monday, that precise group of models descended upon New York City to attend Victoria’s Secret annual casting call, showing off the physiques they’ve trained so hard to achieve.

Hailey Baldwin once again auditioned for a highly sought-after spot on that runway, hoping to join her friends Kendall Jenner and Gigi and Bella Hadid who have all walked in the show for the last two years. Baldwin wore an ab-baring black top with short sleeves and sheer panels down the sides which she paired with distressed blue jeans and strappy, lace-up heels. While landing this role has long been a dream of Hailey’s, should she actually get cast she might have to reconsider her prior pronouncements that she “would never pose topless,” as well as perhaps change her opinion on breasts to which she’s also said, “I don’t like nipple.”

While Izabel Goulart is no stranger to the VS catwalk, walking in the show every year since 2005, she’s also no longer officially an Angel meaning she’s got to come back and audition with everyone else. That being said Goulart is clearly a shoe-in, strolling up to the casting call in a ab and shoulder-baring black crop top with peasant sleeves which she paired with medium-wash high-rise skinny jeans and practical high-heel black booties.

Swedish-Australian model Kelly Gale was also in attendance, ascribing to the unspoken VS dress code of crop tops and black booties, giving hers a touch of New York attitude with a leather jacket and capri-length camo pants. After breaking on to the scene in 2012 when she landed a spot in the Chanel runway show, she’s subsequently walked in every Victoria’s Secret fashion show since 2013, and graced the cover of Playboy as the magazine’s Miss September 2016.

The daughter of former infamous Major League Baseball star Jose Canseco, Josie, could also be making her debut on the Victoria’s Secret catwalk this November. The 21-year-old attended the casting in a tiny, white bandeau top, high-waisted, wide-leg paperbag trousers, snakeskin heels, and a silver choker and hoop earrings. But it should come as no surprise that Josie is being considered to join these underwear-clad ranks considering posing runs in the family as her mother is Jessica Canseco, a onetime Playboy cover girl.

Jasmine Tookes also made an appearance at the auditions, although as a VS veteran she was likely just swinging by HQ. After all, Tookes has been officially dubbed an Angel by the brand meaning she’s exempt from the casting process and last year was bestowed with the honor of wearing the Fantasy Bra consisting of 9,000 gemstones and more than 450 carats, taking 700 hours to create. So the model has to be feeling confident coming into this year’s show, even stopping for a moment outside the building to turn a viewing of the solar eclipse into her own personal photo shoot for the paparazzi.

Which Victoria’s Secret model is your favorite? Which newcomer do you hope makes it to the runway this year? Sound off below!