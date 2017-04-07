Victoria Beckham’s Target Line Drops Sunday! Here Are the 5 Items That Are Worth Fighting Over in the Aisles

Whenever an affordable retail chain partners with a luxe high-end designer, chaos will ensue (remember the brawls at Balmain for H&M?) Well, Target is about to release its latest collaboration with Victoria Beckham to the masses and we’re preparing in every way possible. The last few times the retailer partnered with a sought-after brand (including Lilly Pulitzer and Missoni) pieces sold out instantly. And since we’ve seen how cute all the Victoria Beckham pieces are, we’re expecting full-on campsites and tears. To prep you for the big sale Sunday, we compiled a master list of the top five items that are worth fighting through the crowds to claim. Read the article below, put on your comfiest sneakers and prepare to sprint throughout the store!

1. The first outfit shown in the TV commercial for the line is this scallop-sleeve top and car wash midi skirt. Maybe we just got overly excited because it’s set to the Spice Girls’ song “Spice Up Your Life,” but we certainly think this will spice up our closets.

Buy It! Victoria Beckham for Target women’s white scallop sleeve top, $28; target.com

Buy It! Victoria Beckham for Target women’s black and white stripe scallop midi skirt, $35; target.com

2. Beckham’s new uniform is a loose-fitting button-down shirt paired with a wide-leg trouser (just look at her Instagram for proof). And she designed a similar outfit for the collection that you could have sworn came from her high-end line. The print is striking, the fabric is silky and luxe and based on the fact that she wore the shirt and pant to the launch event in L.A., it’s clearly one of her favorite pieces.

Buy It! Victoria Beckham for Target women’s black “Calla” lily button down top, $30; target.com

Buy It! Victoria Beckham for Target women’s black “Calla” lily wide leg pant, $40; target.com

3. Bombers aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, but what we love about Beckham’s take is the pretty luxe jacquard print on her coats within the collection. Aim to get ahold of a bomber first (it’s one of those pieces you can try on quickly on the spot) then if you have time, try to snag the matching shorts.

Buy It! Victoria Beckham for Target women’s blush floral jacquard bomber jacket, $35; target.com

4. This adorable bee-print is a staple throughout the collection (after all, critter couture is very on-trend right now) and this fun, flirty and oh, so flattering style will look good on everyone. Which means it will go at lightening speed, so you should definitely plan to get one in your cart.

Buy It! Victoria Beckham for Target women’s plus bee print empire waist cami, $26; target.com

5. And finally, when the women who immortalized the phrase “the little Gucci dress” creates a LBD just as chic as her Gucci staples, you snag that $40 find while you can!

Buy It! Victoria Beckham for Target women’s black one shoulder dress with bow and scallop trim, $40; target.com

Are you waking up at the crack of dawn to shop?