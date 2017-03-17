Victoria Beckham May Shop at Target but She'll 'Always Be Posh'

It seems Victoria Beckham is all anyone can talk about these days. If you thought the frenzied energy surrounding Target collaboration lines of the past was already manic, prepare yourself to see fans of the designer reach all new levels of losing it once her capsule collection drops in stores on April 9. Until then, you’ll just have to satisfy yourselves by endlessly fantasy shopping the pieces online, perusing the hashtag #VBxTarget, and of course, listening to the woman of the hour herself explain exactly why everything in her new line is an absolute must-buy.

In an interview with the Today show, the pop star turned designer explained how her collaboration with the big box chain came to be, saying, “I wanted to work with a retailer that could enable me to reach out to women all around America no matter what their budget, I was really excited because I am often in Target stores with the kids.” No your eyes do not deceive you, Posh Spice did just admit she’s an avid Target shopper, enthusing “you can just get everything in Target!”

But in terms of the collaboration itself, which marks her first foray into designing for children, Beckham says it was a natural evolution given that, “I have so much fun dressing Harper and can take what I’ve learned from having a daughter and really use that when designing this collection for little girls. I know what they like, I know what’s comfortable for girls, and Harper was really involved in the whole process and she has her collection and she loves wearing it.” She added, “This collection really makes me smile.”

She also touched again on that moving letter she wrote for British Vogue, talking about her early years in the industry, saying, “I was bullied at school. I wasn’t the smartest, I wasn’t the most talented when I went to theater school, and yet I worked really, really hard and every time someone knocked me down, I got up and I started again. And I look at that and I think that’s a positive message, that if i can do it anyone can do it. If you work hard enough and you focus then you can achieve really great things.”

A sense of work ethic she’s also passed down to her children, explaining that she’s, “definitely not a pushover and neither is David,” in fact, she adds they’re quite, “strict with the children. They’re happy kids but they’re very polite children, they work hard at school, they know that they have to work hard and their work has to be done on time. We are constantly checking their grades at school, we’re always at parent’s evening, and the most important question that we always have is, ‘are they nice kids and are they well-behaved?’ It’s not about how academic they are. It’s a really happy household, there’s always music on, there’s singing and dancing.” But she adds, she couldn’t do it all without the help of her devoted husband David Beckham.”He’s my soulmate…he inspires me every day. We’re lucky to have each other.”

While all of that’s great, there’s really only one question that everyone is dying to know, and that’s will there be a Spice Girls reunion? Unfortunately, however, Beckham only has bad news on that front, telling Savannah Guthrie, “There won’t be a reunion because I think that when we performed at the Olympics it was so great and that was us celebrating everything we’ve achieved. But I still talk to all the other girls, we’re still very close, but I think you need to know when it’s time to say, that was great, we achieved a lot, and everyone moves on.” Guthrie inquired, “So does that mean Posh is gone?” to which the former girl group member quipped, “I’ll always be Posh.”

Are you excited for Victoria Beckham’s new Target line? Which pieces do you want to buy? Sound off below!