Every time Target announces a new collaboration with a high end designer, it’s pretty much guaranteed pandemonium. Their early capsule lines with then-industry unknowns, who have since gone on to become bonafide fashion titans, like Proenza Schouler and Rodarte, were instant classics. Then their more recent, almost instantly sold-out offerings from Lily Pulitzer and Missoni which went way beyond women’s wear, even venturing into home goods, caused complete internet frenzy.

And now the big box chain has announced what is perhaps their most unexpected partnership to date, teaming up the designer behind some of the currently most coveted luxury goods on the market, Victoria Beckham, who released her official lookbook for the line ahead of the collaboration’s launch in early April.

According to the collection’s website, these looks were “inspired by the upbeat charm of her own Victoria, Victoria Beckham line, as well as Beckham’s everyday life, she celebrates the shared experiences between herself and her daughter. The result is a look that’s fashionable, yet free-spirited and timeless.”

Beckham told People that her Victoria, Victoria Beckham line, “is the category within my brand that I was inspired to create when I was pregnant with Harper. With both the VVB line and Harper turning five this past year, it felt like the perfect time to celebrate both milestones.” She also confessed that she and Harper have already both worn a large swath of pieces from the collection, adding, “It has been a dream come true to design pieces that Harper can wear! I love every single piece of this collection! I’m probably most drawn to the soft tailored pieces, like the tuxedo shirt and calla lily shirt and pants. They’re just really easy to wear, but still feel luxurious and create a very pulled-together look.”

The line includes more than 200 pieces for women, girls, toddlers, and babies with prices ranging from $6 to $70 – a welcome relief on your wallet for those familiar with the usual price point of the former Spice Girl’s eponymous line – and with most pieces coming in under $40.

Not only are these items super affordable, they also come in a wide array of sizes so that no matter your body shape you can still look may-jah, as Beckham is so fond of saying. The clothing will be available in sizes XS-3X for women and NB-XL for girls, toddler and baby.

While we’re sure you already have your credit card out and ready to push your spending limit to the brink, unfortunately you’ll have to wait about a month to max out that plastic as this line isn’t available until April 9 when the full collection will hit both brick and mortar stores and Target.com, with select pieces becoming available for international shoppers on VictoriaBeckham.com.

In the meantime, may we suggest marathoning the designer’s former reality show Victoria Beckham: Coming to America to make those long days until the launch pass a little more quickly.

What do you think of Victoria Beckham’s Target line? Which pieces would you wait in line for? Sound off below!