Over the years, Victoria Beckham has gone from pop star to fashion icon and designer to the stars. And now, with a new line for Target in the works, even children will have the opportunity to dress in the star’s pieces. But just because she’s serious about style doesn’t mean she can’t have fun with fashion, as evidenced by her first ad for that upcoming Target line.

Set to none other than the hit Spice Girls’ song “Spice Up Your Life,” the Victoria, Victoria Beckham video (below) features young girls and moms — who her new line was designed for — dressed in the new pieces from her fast-fashion collection for the retailer.

The line, which launches at Target April 9, already is stirring up frenzy among fans and fashionistas alike. And Beckham answered a few of our questions about the collection over email to keep us occupied while we impatiently wait.

What made the timing perfect for this Target launch?

For a while now, I have wanted to offer something to a wider group of women, who either don’t want to, or can’t afford to spend designer prices. The Victoria Beckham for Target collection reflects the essence of my Victoria, Victoria Beckham line, which is the category within my brand that I was inspired to create when I was pregnant with Harper. With both the VVB line and Harper turning five this past year, it felt like the perfect time to celebrate both milestones.

What were the biggest surprises about designing for this market? The most fun and most challenging parts?

I have been so surprised at how easy and seamless the process of working with Target has been. I really appreciate how they go above and beyond to create the best results. I am still amazed I was able to create a collection of this size and quality that is both affordable and available to a more mass audience.

I loved being able to try my hand at designing kids’, a category I have been interested in for some time. I had such fun because I felt I could use my own personal experiences and tell a story through the clothes. This whole partnership was a new and exciting challenge for me, but I think challenging yourself is important in order to keep evolving and engaging new consumers.

What’s your favorite way to make affordable style look expensive (or, work with the rest of your wardrobe)?

I think the key is just to keep it simple! Getting dressed in the morning should be easy! Using classic pieces like a great white shirt, or a simple shift dress are the perfect way to feel good and keep your look elevated.

Have you or Harper worn the pieces already? Which ones couldn’t you resist bringing home?

Yes, we both have worn pieces from the collection already. It has been a dream come true to design pieces that Harper can wear! I love every single piece of this collection! I’m probably most drawn to the soft tailored pieces, like the tuxedo shirt and calla lily shirt and pants. They’re just really easy to wear, but still feel luxurious and create a very pulled-together look.

Which past Target designer collaboration were you most excited about?

I’ve loved all of them actually – it’s always so exciting to see how designers work with Target. Seeing the great collaborations Target have produced in the past was one of the main reasons I wanted to work with them – they’re really experts in their field!

What’s it like to see women in your designs? How did you react the first time you saw someone wearing a piece of yours, and what are you most looking forward to seeing people react to with this new collection?

I am so happy every time I see women wearing my collections. I think I’m as excited now as I was nine years ago! I’ve always felt it important that the clothes I design work for my customers lifestyles and that women feel great and comfortable when they wear them. That is the same goal for me with this collaboration. I’m so proud of the collection with Target. It is sophisticated and fun and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!

For Beckham, combining her past career with her current one is simply a matter of pairing two of her proudest accomplishments. The designer tells InStyle in her April cover story, “I’m really proud of what I achieved with the Spice Girls, but I’m also proud of everything I have done with my brand.”

Says Target’s EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer, Mark Tritton, of the first ad, “The campaign for Victoria Beckham for Target brings the collection to life beautifully. It’s upbeat and energetic, which aligns perfectly with the aesthetic. We think Target guests will especially love the song and nod to Victoria’s time as a Spice Girl.”

