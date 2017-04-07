Victoria Beckham Loves That Husband David Plans Outings for the Kids While She Works During Fashion Week

We’re pretty convinced Victoria Beckham has more hours in a day than the rest of us. She manages her fashion line, a makeup collection with Estée Lauder, her new collection for Target (get excited!) and is raising her four adorable kids (Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 5). And she’s a success at all of it. While we still think she might be operating on a 25-hour clock, she says she’s able to balance it all thanks to her husband David Beckham.

“During fashion week, when I’m working, the children will be in New York and he’s already planned to take them to museums then out for dinner on Saturday night, so he is very good at that sort of thing — as am I,” Victoria tells Elle UK. “That’s how you can show your support in a marriage, by saying, ‘You know what, I’ve got this.’ That’s what makes a good partnership.”

In her cover story interview she says another key to having a good relationship is taking the time to talk to one another. “David and I both respect that each of us are very, very busy; we are both running big businesses, but we do put the phones down, and sometimes we just talk,” she shares. “When David was on Desert Island Discs on Radio 4 recently, it was great to sit as a family and listen.”

Given how much she values her marriage and kids, family was a big source of inspiration for her new collection for Target. It reflects her Victoria, Victoria Beckham line, which she began designing during her pregnancy with Harper and includes both women’s clothing and girls, toddler and baby pieces as well.

By now you’ve probably seen Target TV commercial set to “Spice Up Your Life” (if you haven’t, click here) and have been hoping for a Spice Girls reunion as much as you hope to get your hands on pieces before they sell out. But sorry to say, she’s very content staying in the design realm these days.

“Being in the Spice Girls was so much fun, but I was never the best singer or dancer. I learned an enormous amount during that time, though: the staging, the lighting, the costumes – the package excited me. But I love fashion – this is what I’m genuinely interested in.”

Her Target collection goes on sale April 9, so get your shopping cart ready by previewing all the looks, then pick up a copy of the May issue of Elle UK, on sale April 13.