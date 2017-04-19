Victoria Beckham Receives OBE from Prince William for Her Work in Fashion

We’ve always called Victoria Beckham fashion royalty (she’s built herself an empire!), but now that title is (practically) official! The designer was just awarded an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) by Prince William for her contributions in fashion and her charity work.

It was announced last December that she would be included in the Queen’s Honours List for 2017, saying at the time that she was “delighted and humbled for the recognition.” And Wednesday she attended the ceremony at Buckingham Palace to receive her medal.

She was joined by her husband David Beckham (a fellow OBE recipient) and her parents, Tony and Jackie Adams wearing a very elegant (dare we say, posh) outfit for the Queen. She wore a simple black dress for the occasion with long sleeves and a handkerchief hemline to her ankles and burgundy heels of her own design.

She received this honor for her work as a fashion designer (she has her own fashion line, a makeup collection with Estée Lauder and just debuted a new collection for Target) and her charitable contributions (she’s a UNAIDS goodwill ambassador). And this isn’t her first time rubbing shoulders with British royalty.

She first met her majesty in 1997 at the Royal Command Performance at the Victoria Palace Theatre with her Spice Girls bandmates (and has considerably toned down the sexiness for her outfit choice this time!).



She attended David’s OBE award ceremony for his achievements in sports in 2003, which he called “one of his proudest moments.”

“That day was special for me because I brought my grandparents with me, it made me proud that I could bring them to somewhere that they worshiped for their whole lives,” he said in the documentary Our Queen At Ninety. “Meeting the Queen, it doesn’t get any better than that. You can feel the emotion, I can personally feel the emotion, because I just love everything about our Queen and what she represents.”



And the stylish couple attended Prince Williams’s wedding to Princess Kate in 2011 wearing very proper British attire. She chose a sheath dress and Philip Treacy pillbox hat both of her own design, while David accessorized his Ralph Lauren suit with his OBE pinned to his jacket lapel and a top hat.

