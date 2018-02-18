Victoria Beckham Poses with Son Brooklyn's New 'Big Tattoo' Dedicated to Her

Mum approves!

Brooklyn Beckham recently debuted the latest addition to his rapidly growing collection of body art, a tattoo dedicated to fashionista mom Victoria Beckham. The classic ink, done by tattoo artist Dr. Woo, is a heart with a scroll inscribed with the word “Mum” on his upper arm.

While some parents may not love their kids inking their bodies, the former Spice Girl certainly seems to approve. She shared an Instagram on Saturday in which she posed next to her son and the art done in her honor, pointing at the ink job.

“Big tattoo! X kisses from NYC!!” Victoria, 43, captioned the pic, tagging her son and adding “x #loveyou.”

Brooklyn, 18, has become a big fan of tattoos since getting his first, a Native American wearing a traditional headdress “just like dads,” only 10 months ago.

While some are dedicated to his personal interests, like the camera on his arm (he’s studying photography at college in New York City), many more have a familial meaning. Brooklyn has “1975,” dad David Beckham‘s birth year, inked on his hand as well as a series of numbers celebrating the birth years of his younger brothers and sister – Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6.

His latest body art isn’t even the first dedication to Victoria – he also has a tribute to his mother inscribed over his heart that reads, “Mama’s Boy.”

David, 42, also has some love for his family on his skin, sporting ink for each of his four children.

“Apparently Harper is allowed to scribble on daddy,” the athlete wrote on Instagram debuting his palm tattoo, a doodle by his daughter of a stick figure wearing a dress, standing next to a heart.

He also tattooed “We Love You Daddy” on his left ribcage.

“The boys expressing how they feel about daddy,” he explained.