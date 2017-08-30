Victoria Beckham may have launched her career in the little Gucci dress, but since her days as a Spice Girl, the 43-year-old pop star turned fashion designer has revamped her entire wardrobe, which almost solely includes pieces from her own eponymous clothing line, Victoria Beckham. So it’s no surprise that she’s repping her latest collection ahead of her New York Fashion Week show next week. What is surprising? She’s predicting the pajama trend will continue to be big for spring.

Posh is an earlier champion of bedroom wear as outerwear, and on Tuesday she stepped out in a full matching pink plaid set from her Spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the slouchy pj look with her signature shades and a camel sweater held at her waist, which is almost identical to the way the model was sporting the look in early fittings for the upcoming line. And the designer didn’t seem to mind that the hem on her long trousers was dragging on the streets of NYC (she wore an identical blue pair from the upcoming collection in June), proving she’s been Gigi Hadid-ing way before Gigi Hadid.

Excited to be in New York to preview my #VBPreSS18 ready-to-wear collection! x VB pic.twitter.com/meSlODCfI1 — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) June 6, 2017

On Tuesday night, Beckham slipped into something a little more formal to take son Romeo Beckham to the US Open. She teamed a blue water-color print culotte trousers with a matching sheer blouse and nude heels (she’s clearly ditched her “no heels” policy of 2016).

We have a feeling we’ll continue to see more pieces from her latest line leading up to the show. And we also having a feeling that more women will jump on the pajama suit trend, because when you’re as posh as posh, you have some clear power over the masses.

What do you think of her current style phase? Share below!