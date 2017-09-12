Victoria Beckham on Wearing Jeans (!) at Her Fashion Show, Her Latest Makeup Drop and Why She's Back in Heels

Victoria Beckham’s fashion show is always one of the most coveted tickets at New York Fashion Week. From the clothes to the front row cameos, the event is an all-around must-see. And one thing we look forward to (aside from David Beckham and the brood in the audience) is VB’s outfit.

This year the designer pulled a 180 and hit the runway in classic jeans and a white T-shirt. So when we caught up with her at her Estée Lauder fall collection launch, we had to ask, “Where does Posh buy her jeans?”

“I got those from a vintage shop. They’re just vintage Levi’s,” she told PEOPLE of the cropped blue denim she wore with a basic white tee for her finale bow. “On the lead up to fashion week you don’t really have the time to think about what you’re wearing because we’ve been so busy this week with the collection and the casting and everything else that goes with putting a big show together. It was just jeans and T-shirts for me this week.”

RELATED PHOTOS: All the Must-See Photos from Fashion Week

She finished the look with a pair of lavender pumps from her new collection, and maintains that while she has embraced flats, she’ll never give up her high heels.

“The shoes are great. They are so comfortable as well. You really can wear them all day because they’re not too high,” she shares. “What’s so funny is that people said that [I stopped wearing heels] because I think like most people I’ll have a day where I want to put a heel on and then I’ll wear trainers if I’m running around after the kids. I go between the two. Sometimes a flat sandal if there is nice weather.”

Aside from the chic heels and new clothes, Beckham’s models also hit the catwalk in her latest collection from Estée Lauder.

“I’ve learned so much over the years,” she shares. “I have a point of view and I wanted to create the key must-have items that every woman should have in her makeup bag, and I really think that I’ve done that. This is really only the beginning — there is so much more that I have to say. I’m very passionate about this. Everything has a point of view and it’s very different to anything else that is out there.”

Read below for the scoop on some of the hero products from Beckham’s latest makeup drop with Estée Lauder.

That Bomb Base

To create the “perfect skin” look at her show, makeup artists prepped using the Morning Aura Illuminating Cream. “I use this when I feel like my skin wants a drink,” Beckham shares.

Buy It! Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder Morning Aura Illuminating Crème, $95; sephora.com

Powder Me Pretty

Next, Beckham’s team used the Skin Perfecting Powder to “even out skin tones and closes the pores.” Beckham adds: “I’ve never found a powder quite like this. You can use it throughout the day without it getting too cloggy. It’s not too thick which is really nice.”

Buy It! Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder Skin Perfecting Powder, $85; sephora.com

Eyes on the Prize

For the bright eye moment, the new dual-sided Eye Kajal was used with the lighter shade on the waterline. “It really opens out the eye and gives it a really youthful, fresh look.”

Buy It! Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder Eye Kajal, $38; sephora.com

Lashes on Lashes on Lashes

“The mascara is like no mascara I’ve never used before,” Beckham shares. “It’s packed with fibers. You can use it on eyelash extensions as well, which is something that I’ve always struggled with. You can wash it off with warm water. It’s got a very nice wand. It’s very slim and easy to use. The amount of product you get on the wand is incredible. You can really get right into the root of the lash because of the shape of the wand. I hold it vertically to really paint the individual lashes and the bottom part of the eye.”

But It! Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder Eye Ink Mascara, $45; sephora.com

Glow On

“We finished things off with the Aura Gloss on the girls’ lips, and we put a little bit on the top part of the cheek as well.”

Buy It! Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder Aura Gloss, $45; sephora.com

Are you excited to try Beckham’s new Estée Lauder products? Share below!