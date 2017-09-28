Victoria Beckham Strikes Up an Instagram Friendship with Kourtney Kardashian: See Their Social Media Pose-Off

It looks like Victoria Beckham and Kourtney Kardashian have sparked up an unlikely friendship.

The fashion designer and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted nearly identical Instagram photos Wednesday night with captions that were directed at one another.

Kardashian caused quite a social media stir when she shared a photo of herself sprawled on her hotel room couch with her cell phone up to her ear and her right leg up in the air in Posh Spice’s signature leg pose.

The mom-of-three, 38, captioned the photo saying, “Victoria, I’ll call u later I just got back from the football game.”

"Victoria, I'll call u later I just got back from the football game" A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Earlier that evening, Kardashian shared videos and photos on Instagram of herself at the Paris Saint-Germain’s Champion League clash with her 24-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The couple’s been enjoying their time together at Paris Fashion Week, which is Kardashian’s first time back in the City of Lights since her sister Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room one year ago.

It didn’t take long after Kardashian’s Instagram post for Beckham to respond. The star cheekily mimicked Kardashian’s pose, while laying across a luxe red sofa wearing a sexy silk robe and her hair wrapped in a white towel.

Right back at you @kourtneykardash x VB #VBxEsteeLauder A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 28, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

“Right back at you @kourtneykardash x VB #VBxEsteeLauder,” Beckham captioned her photo.

Before Beckham cozied up on the couch in her robe, the designer was spotted out in London wearing a deceiving top that had fans thinking she went completely braless.

The star left her hotel in London to speak at the Financial Times Women at the Top summit wearing a sexy black sheer blouse which exposed her nude bra, a flowing burgundy skirt, suede pumps and her signature black sunglasses.

