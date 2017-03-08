Victoria Beckham Knew She Made It in the Fashion Industry After This Surprising Encounter

Victoria Beckham is now one of the most acclaimed fashion designers in the industry, so it’s sometimes hard to remember those little Gucci dresses that initially made her a style icon to a generation of young women. So before she hits yet another major milestone in her fashion career – her first line for Target — she’s looking back at her route from girl group member to full-fledged designer in her new interview with InStyle.

Beckham landed the cover of the magazine’s April issue and was very candid about her family life, her ambitious drive for perfection and her rise to fashion fame. Although she’s a household name for being a style star rather than pop star these days – Target says its shoppers associate “style icon,” “wife” and “mother” with her name – she wasn’t convinced she really made it until an encounter with designer Tom Ford on a plane.

The compliment? That Ford thought of her as a designer, rather than “that person” (Posh Spice, we presume) these days. It was a pretty big moment for Beckham, considering 10 years earlier she saw him on an 11-hour flight and was so intimidated that she left on her uncomfortable outfit and full face of makeup throughout the entire flight.

“I’m really proud of what I achieved with the Spice Girls, but I’m also proud of everything I have done with my brand,” Beckham tells the magazine. “So that meant a lot to me, you know? That’s Tom Ford saying, ‘We look at you as a credible designer,’ which was very cool.”

The road to becoming that designer was bumpy, but Beckham says her willingness to accept criticism helped quite a bit. “I’ve got a pretty thick skin. It could have been worse,” she says of her first collection’s reviews. “They could have said, ‘We thought it was going to be rubbish, and it is.’ Instead, they thought it was really good, and I look at that as a positive. I look at everything as a positive, to be honest with you.”

Her new line for Target (out in April) is a bit different than her normal minimalist collections; this time it encompasses outfits for both mothers and daughters. It also includes her first foray into children’s clothes, inspired by her Victoria, Victoria Bekcham line (a collection she started when she was pregnant with daughter Harper). “You really get a sense of the relationship between Harper and me,” she says on her new collection. “This is fun, easy, cute, all of those things. Very honest. Very me.”

You can get a sneak peek of the children’s clothing in her Target line (it’s worn by all the kid models throughout her editorial!) by picking up the April issue of InStyle on Friday, March 17.

Are you counting down the days until her Target collection hits shelves?