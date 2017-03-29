Victoria Beckham Explains Her Perma-Scowl By Wearing the Best T-Shirt Ever

Victoria Beckham has a lot to be happy about: four beautiful children, a dreamy soccer star husband, a celeb-loved eponymous fashion line, a makeup collection with Estée Lauder and of course, a memorable career as Posh Spice in one of the most beloved pop groups to ever exist. But take one glance at the star — whether she’s singing her heart out, presenting her latest collection, or hanging with her kids — and she will most likely not be smiling. Not in public, not on television, not in photos, not ever. And she’s finally answering the question we’ve all been dying to know: why not?

Taking advantage of her true status as a fashion icon, VB explained her straight face in one of the best ways she knows how — on a t-shirt. The star arrived at LAX wearing a white t-shirt (currently for sale on her website!) that reads “FASHION STOLE MY STYLE”. Well, that answers that.

But despite her legendary RBF, fashion really does make Beckham happy. The star told us of her latest Target collection (which is geared towards mothers and daughters) that creating clothing for women has always brought her joy.

“I am so happy every time I see women wearing my collections. I think I’m as excited now as I was nine years ago!” she said. “I’ve always felt it important that the clothes I design work for my customers’ lifestyles and that women feel great and comfortable when they wear them.”

