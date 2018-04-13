Victoria Beckham Toasts New Reebok Line With Help from Her Family — and Shaquille O'Neal!

Victoria Beckham is officially joining forces with Reebok, and her collaboration already got a few famous sports fans — from her husband, soccer star David Beckham, to basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal.

The fashion designer originally teased her Reebok collaboration last November. But last night, she revealed more details about her forthcoming project at an event in Los Angeles — and O’Neal and her family was there to celebrate.

Turns out, her work with Reebok will be released in two parts.

First, she’s creating a line inspired by Reebok’s heritage and iconic ’90s style. That’s where O’Neal comes in — he represents the era she’s inspired to design around. Plus, he’s a longtime Reebok ambassador, which helps (how could you forget the iconic Shaq Attaq pumps!). One of the first items she’ll release is the tee that she and O’Neal wore to the event — featuring an image of a basketball player dunking a ball into the hoop — which will be available starting next month on reebok.com.

“I had so much fun tonight, being welcomed into the Reebok family, by Shaq,” Beckham said at the event. “The merch collection is really a celebration of him, the ’90s and Reebok’s heritage.”



The fashion designer posted a photo of herself and O’Neal on Instagram wearing the design, in which she needed to stand on top of a wooden box to minimize their major (and humorous!) height difference.

In another photo, Beckham and O’Neal showed off the back of the new T-shirt, which features the basketball legend’s last name and number “34.”

“Chose today not to wear heels??” Beckham joked on Instagram of the shot, which really makes clear how tall he is (7′ 1,” for the record). However, for the event itself, she wore black patent heels.

Then, in late 2018, Beckham will release her own collection, independent of basketball stars. So far, few details have been revealed about the Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection the star’s designing for the end of this year, but according to the brand’s release, Beckham’s working to “create designs that fuse fitness and fashion to push new boundaries in sportswear design.”

And a lot of the pieces will be unisex to reflect “confidence, power and strength.”

To celebrate the collaboration, Beckham was joined by her husband David Beckham, along with their kids Brooklyn Beckham, 19, Romeo Beckham, 15, and Cruz Beckham, 13.

While all of Beckham’s children showed their support by wearing the same design as their mom, the designer’s husband decided to wear a black Adidas sweatshirt instead.

“Me and the big man having a casual dinner … Always amazing to be in the presence of a true legend @shaq @lakers 💜💛,” David captioned a photo of himself and O’Neal at the event.

Beckham’s close friend and fellow designer Eva Longoria also came out to support the new partnership with Reebok.