Dolce & Gabbana Designer Disses Victoria Beckham — On Her Birthday

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Victoria Beckham has long been embraced by the fashion industry. After all, she was Posh Spice in the Spice Girls — still is! — and she went on to launch her very own eponymous fashion label in 2008. The line has gone on to great success: She shows at New York Fashion Week every season, collaborates with Estée Lauder on a beauty line and most recently, announced a partnership with Reebok to create an athleisure collection.

However, while the 44-year-old has attained quite a few accolades in her decade as a designer, there are still a few in the fashion world who don’t consider her one of their own. Case in point: Dolce & Gabbana co-designer Stefano Gabbana.

Thanks to the detective skills from Comments by Celebs’ Twitter account, the Dolce & Gabbana designer commented on an Instagram photo Vogue Brazil‘s posted to wish Beckham a happy 44th birthday with three thumbs down emojis.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham’s Most Intense Heels Ever

Although the two were friends back in the day — they were seen out in Italy together in 2008 in the photo above — as she built her design empire, he was not sold on her and her label’s rising success. “She’s a friend. She make a good job but… for us, she don’t make the same way like a fashion designer,” Gabbana told the Telegraph in 2014. “She’s a fashion designer but it’s another… it’s different. John Galliano is a designer… Alexander McQueen.”

It was also reported that Gabbana’s design partner Domenico Dolce compared her brand to the likes of commercial retailers like Zara and H&M.

David Beckham Reveals: What Wife Victoria Really Thinks of His Sexiest Man Alive Title

Both Dolce and Gabbana are not afraid of being explicitly controversial. In the past, they’ve sparked debate due to negative comments about gay parenting.

“We oppose gay adoptions,” Dolce, who is openly gay, told Panorama magazine in 2015. “The only family is the traditional one … No chemical offsprings and rented uterus; Life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed.”

They also called IVF “unnatural.”

The brand also came under fire last year when they supported Melania Trump’s decision to wear Dolce & Gabbana in her first official portrait. He received backlash on Instagram with commenters weighing in on gay rights.

Another former fan, @mademoiselle.myriam, wrote, “The LGBT community have been fighting so hard against these people for their rights. How can you. Unfollow, boycott.” The designer fought back saying, “@mademoiselle.myriam vai a cagare!! Ti boicotto io la testa cretina,” the beginning of which translates to “go to hell.”

She followed up with him asking to speak in English, only to get the response: “@mademoiselle.myriam no!! Im italian.”

Another commenter wrote: “So you have lost a follower, and worst, an admirer 😔” wrote _boyafraid_. Gabbana responded by saying, “@_boyafraid_ i don’t care!! Really ❤”

@_boyafraid_ even followed up by asking,” Really? 🤷🏻‍♂️ And Stefano wrote back, “@_boyafraid_ yes.”