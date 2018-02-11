Victoria Beckham‘s show at New York Fashion Week was a family affair.

David Beckham and three of the couple’s kids – Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6 – sat in the front row at the James Burden Mansion on Manhattan’s Upper East Side as the fashion mogul presented her Autumn/Winter 2018 show on Sunday morning.

After the models hit the catwalk, Victoria greeted the crowd in a chic all-black ensemble and made sure to give each of her family members a quick kiss.

The entire family put on a stylish display, with the athlete — who recently launched a soccer team in Miami — opting for a classic black suit and tie, and the couple’s two sons wearing long coats. Daughter Harper has clearly inherited her mom’s passion for fashion, wearing a sweet white dress and burgundy coat, and her hair in two French braids.

Noticeably missing? The pair’s son Brooklyn, 18, who moved to N.Y.C. to attend college and study photography. Despite his absence, both mom and dad made sure to give him a shout out on their social media pages.

“Kisses x #VBAW18 love u @davidbeckham @romeobeckham@cruzbeckham #harper,” the Spice Girl captioned a black and white still featuring her family. “x miss u @brooklynbeckham #NYFW”

David shared a selfie with his three kids on Instagram and wrote, “Show day… Proud of mummy @victoriabeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#harperseven we miss you @brooklynbeckham”

But Brooklyn is still a big supporter – he most recently joined his dad in September as Victoria debuted her Spring/Summer 2018 line at Fashion Week in the Big Apple.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the popular fashion brand, but Victoria is keeping a sense of humor.

“Show break!” she captioned a silly pic showing her legs peek out from the bottom of a bathroom stall where she’s donning white slippers.

