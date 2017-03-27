Beckham's Posh Brood! Victoria Beckham Brings All Her Kids to Work on Mother's Day

Mother’s Day may not be until May 14 in the United States, but in the UK, moms were celebrated on Sunday, March 26. And Victoria Beckham’s kids made sure to spend the day with their matriarch, which included a visit to the designer’s Dover Street flagship store in London.

It’s not every weekend that the 42-year-old fashion designer and all four of her children — Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 5 — are in the same place with Victoria busy traveling to promote her new Target collection, Brooklyn pursuing photography (he’s releasing his first book next year) and fashion, and Romeo continuing his modeling career for brands like Burberry. So the famous family took advantage of the time they had together. And her sons made sure to gush about their famous “mum” on social media.

At work with my mum @victoriabeckham xx A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

Happy Mother's Day. X love you to the moon and back ❤ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

RELATED PHOTOS: Model Kids With Famous Parents

Victoria shared an Instagram story of her day out at Dover Street with her children, including a walk-through of the spacious store and some adorable group mirror selfies. (Love her lip-print look? Shop the shirt and skirt now!)

RELATED PHOTOS: Victoria Beckham’s Most Intense Heels Ever

The star and businesswoman’s youngest and only daughter Harper appeared mesmerized by the full-wall projection of Victoria’s most recent women’s ready-to-wear runway show playing in the store. And she’s clearly already inherited her mom’s passion for fashion, inspiring many of the children’s looks in Victoria’s upcoming Target collection, which features clothing for women, girls, toddlers and babies!

“The Victoria Beckham for Target collection reflects the essence of my Victoria, Victoria Beckham line, which is the category within my brand that I was inspired to create when I was pregnant with Harper,” Beckham told PeopleStyle. “With both the VVB line and Harper turning five this past year, it felt like the perfect time to celebrate both milestones.”

She added that the collection, which which launches at Target April 9, has been “a dream come true to design pieces that Harper can wear! I love every single piece of this collection! I’m probably most drawn to the soft tailored pieces, like the tuxedo shirt and calla lily shirt and pants. They’re just really easy to wear, but still feel luxurious and create a very pulled-together look.”

What do you think about Victoria’s Mother’s Day at work with her kids in London? Tell us in the comments below!