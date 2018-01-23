Is This Venus Williams' Engagement Ring? See the Piece of Jewelry She's Been Wearing All Month

Venus Williams may not be leaving Australia with an Australian Open trophy, but she might have gotten an even sweeter consolation prize.

Williams was spotted wearing a suspicious diamond on her ring finger, which immediately sparked engagement rumors. Before the tournament started she was seen relaxing on the beach wearing a silver ring with two diamonds in a swirl design. And two weeks later when she headed home, she was spotted wearing the ring again at the airport.

KHAPGG/MEGA

A rep for Williams tells PEOPLE she is not engaged, but she did spend a lot of her time in Australia with her beau, Nicholas Hammond.

According to Page Six, he was seen in the family box at the U.S. Open back in the summer and it’s been reported by various outlets that he was William’s date to her sister, Serena Williams’ wedding in November.

While she may not have been served up a ring officially yet, it seems like things are only heating up for the couple.