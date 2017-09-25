Vanessa Hudgens Plans to Wear Lots of Latex This Halloween - Here's What She Told Us About Her Costume

Although it may not feel like it on the East Coast, summer’s over and we’re officially deep into fall, which means it’s time for plenty of pumpkin spice lattes (or beauty products), cozy sweaters and Halloween costume prep. Our favorite celebrities always give us an abundance of inspiration when it comes to the coolest costumes to wear — whether you get it at Spirit Halloween or from your own closet. And Halloween-lover Vanessa Hudgens is getting a head start on her look.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge throws an annual Halloween party (she says this year’s will be in N.Y.C.) because “it’s my favorite party and my favorite holiday.” This year’s theme: Freak Show, based on American Horror Story‘s creepy fourth season of the same name.

“I love AHS: Freak Show so much,” Hudgens told PEOPLE at the launch of Booking.com‘s Football House in Jersey City. “I love all the different seasons. I’m trying to find all the props and secondary is the costume. I don’t hire someone to do [the event planning]. I do it all myself.”

For this year’s costume, Hudgens says she doesn’t plan on sticking with the Freak Show theme. Instead, she’s dying to wear some sexy skintight latex.

“Because I wore latex to Las Vegas recently for the [Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor] fight, I was like, ‘This is fun. When’s another time you can wear latex?'” she said. “And I was like, ‘Halloween!’ So I’m trying to find a good, legit Catwoman Michelle Pfeiffer costume.”



Last Halloween, Hudgens pulled costume inspiration from yet another American Horror Story season, but that time, it was the third witch-themed season, Coven.

“I did New Orleans voodoo [last year] and was watching the Coven season obviously. [I] went to New Orleans with my little sister [Stella Hudgens] and we literally wore all black,” Hudgens said. “Any time we would come into a store they’d say, ‘Oh the witches have arrived!'”

