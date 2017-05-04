The Real Reason Vanessa Hudgens Carries 20 Lipsticks in Her Purse

Vanessa Hudgens is a true Hollywood hair chameleon. The actress loves switching up her look and doesn’t shy away from dramatic transformations. But currently she’s sticking to one mane style that’s having a big resurgence: Cher hair.

“Right now it would be very chill,” the star tells PeopleStyle in the clip above (part of our 5 Questions video series) when asked to describe her hair personality. “Just like a cool girl. Just chill and laid back and ’70s fun.”

Hudgens also likes to experiment with her makeup. That’s why the star always has 20 — yes 20! — lipsticks in her rotation at all times.

“When I’m not feeling 100 percent I throw on a bold lip and feel better,” she says. “I carry a pouch in my purse with probably 20 different lip colors all in the kind of nude to red to coral to rust category. Just anything in there. Whatever I am feeling that day, whatever goes with the outfit that makes me feel a little more confident works.”

And she wants to help spread that confidence to others as EcoTools #MyTrueBeauty ambassador, encouraging fans to check out the brands mobile bus touring the country spreading beauty wisdom.

One place the star feels very confident and expressive? Coachella. In fact, she’s such a pro festival goer that she’s been dubbed the Queen Coachella thanks to her over-the-top outfits.

“My Coachella suitcase looks like a disaster. It is very colorful,” Hudgens shares. “There’s a lot of prints. A lot of accessories — and a lot of hats. It’s just a lot. And a lot of glitter, a lot of flash tats, a lot of stones, it’s just basically like the girl’s dream.”

#TBT shimmy shimmy ya A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Apr 27, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Watch the clip to find out Hudgens’ favorite red carpet moment of all time and what she does to de-stress. And for all of the star’s beauty product must-haves pick up the new issue of PEOPLE on newsstands everywhere Friday.