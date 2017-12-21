Whether she’s rocking long beachy waves or a super cropped cut, Vanessa Hudgens has always been the definition of #hairgoals.

Now after chopping off her hair again, the 29-year-old entertainer is giving PEOPLE her best day-to-night tips for short ‘dos.

“You can wear your hair tousled and down with a texturizing spray, and then just twist your hair back with bobby pins for an elegant evening look,” says the star, who partnered up with Joico’s celebrity specialist Riawna Capri to create a cute holiday look.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge also says she has “no regrets” when it comes to any of her past hair looks, and adds that one day she would love to try “something bright and fun like pink.”

After recently shooting down engagement rumors with her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler, Hudgens says her favorite date-night look is something “simple and sexy.”

The actress would throw on jeans and a “sexy” top and pair her outfit with a dramatic lip, heavy eye-liner and leave her hair “tousled and down, especially now that it’s cut,” she says.

Vanessa Hudgens Michael Simon/Startraks

To create Hudgens’ holiday look, Capri — who also styles Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev’s locks — used Joico’s K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Treatment to make her hair shiny and vibrant.

She then added texture to the star’s hair by using a curling iron to create mismatched waves and sprayed Joico’s Hair Shake Finishing Texturizer Spray to give it grip and texture.

Using a small rubber band, Capri wrapped her hair to make a small ponytail a few inches away from the scalp on one side of her head.

Michael Simon/Startraks

After creating a small opening in the section of hair between the band and the scalp, Capri pulled the ends of her hair under and through the opening, then combined the ends of the next section of hair with the ends of the previous section.

Hudgens’ look was secured using a few bobby-pins and a final rubber band, then finished with more of the Hair Shake Finishing Texturizer Spray on the braid.