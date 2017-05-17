Vanessa Hudgens Chops Her Locks Ahead of Billboard Music Awards Co-Hosting Gig

Vanessa Hudgens is “Reminding Me” that the lob hairstyle is here to stay.

The actress and singer, 28, debuted her new shorter length Tuesday on Instagram, crediting her go-to hairstylist Nikki Lee for the cut.

Earlier that day, Hudgens was spotted stopping by her favorite Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles, where she arrived with flowing tresses in a high ponytail but was seen leaving with a fresh textured ‘do.

Oh she short 😍 thank you @nikkilee901 for the chop! @ninezeroone A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on May 16, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

Hudgens is a true Hollywood hair chameleon. The style star loves switching up her look and doesn’t shy away from dramatic transformations.

“Right now, it would be very chill,” she recently told PeopleStyle as a part of our 5 Questions video series when asked to describe her hair personality. “Just like a cool girl. Just chill and laid back and ’70s fun.”

Along with her recent hair transformation, Hudgens is gearing up for her big role as co-host of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 21. She’ll be joined by rapper and actor Ludacris — back for his fourth straight year hosting.

The Billboard Music Awards airs live on May 21 (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

