Watch Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Schwartz Try to Decipher Wife Katie Maloney's Makeup Products

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Tom Schwartz have already been married for over a year now. And while they know almost everything about each other (as fans of the Bravo show have seen), there’s one area where Tom falls short: Katie’s makeup routine.

In a new Bravo clip, Tom reveals his lack of knowledge when it comes to the contents of Katie’s makeup bag. With Katie by his side, the reality star goes through her products one by one, trying to identify the purpose of each. And as it turns out, he’s not very well-versed in any of them.

Below, a few of Katie’s faves — and Tom’s hilarious reactions.

Too Faced Blush

“I imagine this is something you use to accentuate your cheekbones,” Tom says, before discovering that it smells like Bubbilicious gum.

Tarte Foundation

“This is foundation, I know what this is. [Tom] Sandoval taught me how to use this actually.”

“This is the Kevyn Aucoin sensual skin enhancement and it is the best — the best — for concealing and it has so much pigment in it, you can cover up a tattoo with this,” Katie says.

Urban Decay Brow Gel

“I like when mine kind of go up a little bit. That’s kind of en vogue right now,” Tom says about his eyebrows before admitting that he actually has experience in the brow gel department. “I’ve never told you this but I actually bought brow gel on amazon. I did it for like when i used to go on more auditions.”

And according to Katie, that’s not the only product he’s dabbled in. The star also reveals that her husband keeps eye liner and mascara in his bag because he “liked the way it accentuated” his eyes. He denied it.