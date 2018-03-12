Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Tones Down Plastic Surgery After Comparing Herself to a 'Walking Cat-Duck'

The Vanderpump Rules cast rarely holds back. Whether they’re admitting their last hook-up or showing their plastic surgery results on-air, they remain the most candid cast on reality TV. And Lala Kent just opened up about the latter when she revealed why she’s taking a break from getting injections.

Even though she “loves” plastic surgery (and admitted to getting her breasts done) she says she needs to cool off on a few procedures. “I feel there have been times where I completely over-do it,” she told PEOPLE during our “5 Questions” video series, above.

“So I’ve had every part of my face injected,” Kent revealed. “The things I’ve decided to stop doing is the filler in the cheekbones, the Botox above the eyebrow and the lips because I just feel like I’m a walking cat-duck. It looks like a cat and a duck had a baby and that’s me.”

The only places she will get injected now are her jawline, chin and forehead. “But hey, if you like injections and you like plastic surgery I feel like, if you feel comfortable and you feel beautiful, than do you boo.”

All season, Kent has been spreading this strong message of body positivity every time she’s on screen. Whether she’s helping Ariana Madix work through body image issues or pumping up her friends when they were trying on risqué outfits, she’s been spreading good vibes wherever she goes. So how can we channel Kent’s confidence everywhere we go?

“I think just sitting there and going, ‘You know what, this is my body and I love it and I could change it tomorrow or I could leave it the way it is and I just think women are gorgeous,'” she said. “The female body, there’s nothing hotter. So reveal that.”

RELATED: We Tried It: Real Housewives Cast Members’ Beauty Lines

In the video, above, she talks about her most extravagant shopping spree at Gucci, the best item her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, ever gave her (you know it includes something about his private jet.) But the one beauty product she can’t live without is surprisingly less extravagant — a lipgloss from her Give Them Lala Beauty makeup line.

(She actually had the $16 “Mistress” shade (available for pre-order) with her while filming this interview!)

Vanderpump Rules season 6 premieres Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.