Vanderpump Rules Star Katie Maloney Got Goosebumps When She Tried on Her $15,000 Wedding Dress: 'I Thought, This Is It'

If you’ve been watching Vanderpump Rules this season, then you definitely thought once (or a few times) that lovebirds Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz might not make it to the altar. Nearly every episode had an explosive fight or a visit from “Tequila Katie.” But, passion prevailed, and they tied the knot—in front of the cameras, of course.

Tonight, their wedding episode will appear on Bravo, sans big fights and blowouts (which may be a first for the series!). So, we caught up with Maloney to get the real scoop of exactly what went down on her big day, starting with all the details on her $15,000 wedding dress.

When it came to dress shopping, she hit up the infamous Kleinfeld Bridal store in N.Y.C. (home of Say Yes to the Dress) with her family and bridesmaids (including Stassi Schroeder, Kristin Doute and Scheana Marie). After trying on five other dresses, she knew she had a winner when the stylist brought out her Zuhair Murad long-sleeve lace design. The designer is beloved by celebrities, such as Jennifer Lopez, Adele, Chrissy Teigen and more.

“The minute I put it on there were goosebumps all over,” she tells PeopleStyle. “I thought, ‘This is it. This is the dress I’m going to marry Tom in.’ You just know. I had such a visceral reaction it was awesome.”

She says she did try on a few others to be sure, but says her dress just “felt” like her. “The lace and the detail was so perfect,” she says. “It felt like it was vintage, unique and special.”

RELATED PHOTOS: The Bride Wore What? Unconventional Celeb Wedding Dresses

When it came to her bridal beauty, she left it to the professionals on her big day so she could relax and enjoy the moment, despite the fact she’s a total pro at doing her own makeup and hair (remember Pucker and Pout?). “I love doing my own hair and makeup; it’s my favorite time of the day,” she explains. “But my whole thing was work my a—s off to get everything finalized so I can sit and enjoy my day. So the last thing I wanted was any kind of anxiety about how my makeup and hair would come together.”

She knew exactly what look she was going for — something very simple for her makeup (she wanted to still look like herself) and an updo, which she knew Tom would love. “Tom likes my hair up so I wanted to wear my hair up and have it lose and ethereal so it would match with the vibe of the dress and the vibe of the wedding.”

As for their wedding bands, they went to their friend and jeweler, Kyle Chan, for matching designs. Both feature a rose gold band accented with champagne diamonds, which matches the 14 karat rose gold setting of her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring (also designed by Chan).

Looking back, she says there isn’t one thing she would do differently on her big day, but she would advise other brides-to-be to give themselves ample time to plan their nuptials. “I don’t recommend planning a wedding in 12 weeks,” she explains, noting the reason she pushed the planning process was because that was the date available at their venue.

Even though Maloney says the entire wedding went off without a hitch, it is a bit surprising given how many dramatic fights the couple has had throughout the season. Their tensions came to a head during their joint bachelor/bachelorette parties in New Orleans when Doute brought up Schwartz’s cheating allegations.

“It was something that doesn’t sit well with me and it’s a source of my frustrations and anxiety and overall mood when it comes to Tom sometimes,” Maloney says. “As much as I tried to move past it, he did really betray my trust and it’s something I’ve had a hard time restoring in him.”

She says after that trip she felt like their relationship “hit rock bottom.”

“I just knew we either needed to turn things around and really recommit and change our attitudes or walk away from it all,” she says. “The one constant thing in our relationship has been our commitment and how much we’ve fought for our relationship because we believe in it and love each other so much. So we had this revelation and we said in New Orleans we had to burn our relationship down to the ground so it could grow back healthier.”

So before the wedding Maloney says they “reconnected and recommitted” to each other. “We decided that all of the resentment and negative things we’re hitting the delete button. We made sure we weren’t bringing that into our future and into our next chapter. It was a quick turn around but because we both wanted it so badly we both took the time to connect with each other.”

These days she says married life is “amazing” and while their day-to-day routines haven’t changed, their relationship is much more relaxed now. “Nothing has changed our dynamic or we’re not different people, but overall our approach to our relationship is very different. There’s not as much pressure or ultimatum, we’re just settling in to spending the rest of our lives together.”

Part of that future may include kids pretty soon. “The talks about kids and when to start a family have become way more real. It’s not just hypothetical anymore. Now we’re asking, ‘When?'”

