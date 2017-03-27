If You're Obsessed with Katie Maloney's Bridesmaid Dresses, They're Still Available for Less Than $180!

Once you’re done wrapping your head around the price tag of Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney’s $15,000 Zuhair Murad dress, we’ve got another wedding-related price tag that will blow your mind, and it’s $180. That’s the price of the David’s Bridal dress she picked after searching for a style that looked good on every bridesmaid and produced zero drama among the girls. Considering that almost all of the wedding-related events leading up to the big day came with considerable drama, we needed to find out how Maloney did it!

“Once I decided on a silver dress I just started looking online and on Pinterest,” Maloney tells PeopleStyle. “It was about finding something that was pretty but not over the top or with a ton of sequins or sparkles.”

So she decided on V-neck halter gowns with long, pleated skirts from the White by Vera Wang collection at David’s Bridal (which are currently under $180 each!) and swapped the satin sashes for metallic belts. “Once all the girls tried it on, I just knew it was perfect,” she says.

And as we saw from the final dress fitting on the show, she definitely found the perfect dress for all eight of her bridesmaids (which included cast members Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie and Brittany Cartwright). Every bridal party member was head-over-heels for the style.

“Finding one style of dress for eight girls, especially considering how picky these b—-s can be, was a test,” Maloney said on the show. “So I am so happy that they all love it and everyone’s going to look fantastic on my wedding day, especially me.”

The key to picking a style everyone would love (and look good in) was embracing a cut that showed off their sexy side (that deep V-neck! the high slit!) while also considering her bridesmaids’ number one need: deep pockets for stashing away mini wine bottles.

Doute put them to the test during the dress fittings.

And it passed all Vanderpump Rules standards.

If you love these dresses as much as the Vanderpump Rules gang, they’re still available at David’s Bridal for $179.95. Wine bottles not included.

Catch part two of the finale wedding episode tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, then tell us: What do you think of Maloney’s bridesmaids dresses?