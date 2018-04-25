Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

From Stassi Schroeder’s breast reduction to Jax Taylor’s nose job, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is pretty outspoken when it comes to plastic surgery. And to add to the list of procedures they’ve received, Brittany Cartwright, who was candid on the show about Taylor paying for her breast augmentation, just revealed a new bit of work she’s had done. The star admitted that she’s been minimizing the appearance of fat under her chin thanks to Kybella injections, after a fan asked her what she’s had done to alter the area.

“Hey beautiful can you please share what you had done to your double chin, I saw a pic of you wearing a band over your head, because I’m [going to get] cool sculpting,” the fan wrote in the comments section of one of her photos.

Another commenter responded, “I believe it was kybella injection,” to which Cartwright wrote back, “yea it was!”

Kybella, which is the only FDA-approved injectable that kills fat cells under the jawline, is injected into the area six times over the course of six months, potentially removing the look of a “double chin.”

And as one commenter was concerned about burning at the injection site, Cartwright promises that she didn’t experience any “burning or stinging.”

As for her prior breast augmentation, Cartwright’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Payman Danielpour told PEOPLE about the reason behind her procedure.

“She just wanted to basically fill out her breasts,” says Danielpour. “We gave her as big as we could without being obnoxious or causing problems or being too big for her body. She just wanted it to be that when she put her bathing suit on, she had more cleavage and it looked like she had fuller breasts.”