Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix & Scheana Marie Transform Their Hair to Celebrate Their Friendship

Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie had Vanderpump Rules fans seeing double on Monday night!

Madix switched up her signature lob for long locks, while her partner in crime got a little extra hair help too for their appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

The friends explained their complementing ‘dos to PEOPLE before the looks made their TV debut.

“We’re best friends,” Marie gushed, of why she and Madix wanted to rock similar hairstyles. “We have a lot in common but we’re also very opposite with a lot of things. So it felt very appropriate.”

Madix agreed. “We have the same hair vibe tonight, but we couldn’t be more different, looks-wise,” she says. “It’s fun to do something like this together.”

Helping Madix and Marie “play dress-up” on Monday was hairstylist to the stars Julius Michael, who transformed their hair by adding 22 inches of Hidden Crown clip-ins to Madix’s choppy bob and the same clip-ins to Marie’s new extensions to give them matching lengths.

Michael, who owns Julius Michael Salon in Scarsdale, New York, has previously turned to the clip-ins to give Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna long hair for the first time in 19 years.

He’s also used them to give volume to some of the drastic cuts he had done with Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub and Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Peggy Sulahian.

“Ariana rocked shorter hair all season long and Scheana went shorter after her breakup, so I thought it would be fun to change it up,” Michael explained of why he chose to style them like twins. “I’ve been doing a lot of short hair lately but I wanted to showcase something new on them.”

To style their looks, Micahel turned to his trusty Babyliss Rapido blowdryer for the perfect blowout, while a Goody paddle brush gave the girls volume at her roots and texture throughout her hair.

A BeachWaver self-rotating curling iron added soft waves, while Michael finished everything with Marula Pure Beauty Oil 5-in-1 volumizing spray, and Frederick Fekkai’s The Gifted One multitasker crème and One-and-Then-Some dry texturizing spray.

Celebrity makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio was also on hand to give Marie and Madix beauty looks that matched their new hair styles.

On Marie, DiStasio used the Farsali rose gold elixir to hydrate her skin and Benefit POREfessional to reduce the look of her pores before perfecting it with the Era Beauty foundation and Tarte Shape Tape concealer. On her eyes, she applied Rincón Cosmetics glow bomb highlighter, Wunder2 brow gel, and Stila Cosmetics rose gold retro glitter liquid eyeshadow. Tarte lip paint in color “Fomo” finished her off.

On Madix also got Farsali rose gold elixir but with Too Faced Cosmetics peach perfect comfort matte foundation and born this way concealer. DiStasio custom-mixed Kylie Cosmetics wet set with Anastasia Beverly Hills “So Hollywood” for highlights; Becca cosmetics ocean jewel eye pallette and Stila Cosmetics rose gold retro glitter liquid eye shadow for her eyes; and Lashes by Lashaholic in “Fuhgettaboutit” and Wunder2 brow gel for her lashes and brows. Her lips were popped with Rincón Cosmetics liquid lipstick in color “Baby Joon.”

In the end, both women were happy with their style.

“When you have a team around you helping you out, it’s almost like you’re your own Barbie playing dress-up,” said Madix. “I feel like long length permanently is something that’s just too much work for me. But to be able to play on a night out is so much fun. I’ve tried to use clip-ins like this before and I kind of suck at it, so having someone who is the master at it helps. If Julius could live with me all the time, that’d be awesome.”

“I love it,” added Marie, who is also starring in the Vegas production of Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man and just launched her own podcast, Scheananigans. “I wouldn’t have wanted to do this with anyone but Ariana.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.