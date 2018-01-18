Style

5 Cute and Comfortable Ways to Wear Leggings on Valentine's Day

Whether you’re going on a date or popping champagne with your BFFs, celebrate Valentine’s Day in comfort without sacrificing style by building your entire outfit around a cozy – and cute! – pair of leggings

By

Posted on

More

1 of 5

 

If You're Spending Valentine's Day on a Romantic Date

Buy It! Clockwise from left:

Pixie Market top, $104; pixiemarket.com

Madewell hoop earrings, $28; madewell.com

David Lerner lace-up leggings, $168; nordstrom.com

Tibi kitten heels, $450; shopbop.com

LPA handbag, $198; revolve.com

2 of 5

 

If You're Having a Galentine's Day Celebration with Your Best Friends

Buy It! Clockwise from left:

Olive + Piper earrings, $32 (orig. $45); oliveandpiper.com

Topshop blouse, $60; topshop.com

AG velvet leggings, $132.66 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Dune handbag, $95; asos.com

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker pumps, $365; bloomingdales.com

3 of 5

 

If You're Relaxing at Home

Buy It! Clockwise from left:

Madewell leggings, $34.50; nordstrom.com

Everlane cashmere sweater, $100; everlane.com

Adina Reyter pave heart necklace, $348; shopbop.com

Minnie Rose cashmere slippers, $154; neimanmarcus.com

Voluspa candle, $28-$68; anthropologie.com

4 of 5

 

If You're Going to a Concert

Buy It! Clockwise from left:

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color, $24; sephora.com

Mango top, $19.99 (orig. $45.99); mango.com

SPANX velvet leggings, $98; nordstrom.com

Kate Spade New York handbag, $109 (orig. $199); katespade.com

Chrissy Teigen by Raye booties, $228; revolve.com

5 of 5

 

If You're Going to the Movies

Buy It! Clockwise from left:

Free People cardigan sweater, $88; freepeople.com

Tory Burch tote, $389 (orig. $558); toryburch.com

Madewell scarf, $34.99 (orig. $65); madewell.com

Nordstrom faux leather leggings, $69; nordstrom.com

& Other Stories sneakers, $125; stories.com

 

See Also

More

More