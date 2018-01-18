Style
5 Cute and Comfortable Ways to Wear Leggings on Valentine's Day
Whether you’re going on a date or popping champagne with your BFFs, celebrate Valentine’s Day in comfort without sacrificing style by building your entire outfit around a cozy – and cute! – pair of leggings
Posted on
More
1 of 5
If You're Spending Valentine's Day on a Romantic Date
Buy It! Clockwise from left:
Pixie Market top, $104; pixiemarket.com
Madewell hoop earrings, $28; madewell.com
David Lerner lace-up leggings, $168; nordstrom.com
Tibi kitten heels, $450; shopbop.com
LPA handbag, $198; revolve.com
2 of 5
If You're Having a Galentine's Day Celebration with Your Best Friends
Buy It! Clockwise from left:
Olive + Piper earrings, $32 (orig. $45); oliveandpiper.com
Topshop blouse, $60; topshop.com
AG velvet leggings, $132.66 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com
Dune handbag, $95; asos.com
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker pumps, $365; bloomingdales.com
3 of 5
If You're Relaxing at Home
Buy It! Clockwise from left:
Madewell leggings, $34.50; nordstrom.com
Everlane cashmere sweater, $100; everlane.com
Adina Reyter pave heart necklace, $348; shopbop.com
Minnie Rose cashmere slippers, $154; neimanmarcus.com
Voluspa candle, $28-$68; anthropologie.com
4 of 5
If You're Going to a Concert
Buy It! Clockwise from left:
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color, $24; sephora.com
Mango top, $19.99 (orig. $45.99); mango.com
SPANX velvet leggings, $98; nordstrom.com
Kate Spade New York handbag, $109 (orig. $199); katespade.com
Chrissy Teigen by Raye booties, $228; revolve.com
5 of 5
If You're Going to the Movies
Buy It! Clockwise from left:
Free People cardigan sweater, $88; freepeople.com
Tory Burch tote, $389 (orig. $558); toryburch.com
Madewell scarf, $34.99 (orig. $65); madewell.com
Nordstrom faux leather leggings, $69; nordstrom.com
& Other Stories sneakers, $125; stories.com