Beauty
The Cutest Galentine’s Day Gifts Under $25
Don’t know what to give your BFF this Valentine’s Day? These gifts are guaranteed to steal her heart.
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
Posted on
More
1 of 6
MACARON SOAPS
The next best thing to eating a macaron? Showing them off on your bathroom vanity.
Buy It! French Macaron Soaps Set, $18; uncommongoods.com
2 of 6
ROSE MAKEUP POUCH
Fresh roses won’t last forever — but this cute cosmetics pouch will keep her favorite beauty products all in one place.
Buy It! UO Rose Zip Cosmetics Pouch, $8; urbanoutfitters.com
3 of 6
HOLOGRAPHIC IPHONE CASE
Whether or not you’re blowing up her phone, a cute new case will make her think of you every time she checks her texts.
Buy It! Skinnydip Druzy iPhone 6 Case, $24; topshop.com
4 of 6
CUPID BATH BOMB
A bright pink bubble bath courtesy of a heart-shaped bath bomb says "I love you so much I'm giving you the gift of You Time."
Buy It! Lush Cupid Bath Bomb, $5.25; lushusa.com
5 of 6
HEART SOCKS
Forget about wearing your heart on your sleeve — wearing them on your feet is the new way to feel the love.
Buy It! Kate Spade Heart to Heart Socks, $24; macys.com
6 of 6
PIZZA T-SHIRT
Let’s be honest — we all know her true love is that pizza pie she’s about to order in.
Buy It! Forever 21 Pizza Heart Print Tee, $12.90; forever21.com
See Also
More
More
Matthew McConaughey Says He Was Balding in the '90s Until He Found This Miracle Cure
WATCH: Don't Tell Priyanka Chopra's Doctor She's Wearing Heels Again After Her Quantico Injury!
Black-ish's Yara Shahidi Looks Twice as Nice at People's Choice Awards: My Style Is 'Ever-Changing'
The Funniest Valentine's Day Gifts to Give This Year
Blake Lively's Beauty Team Highlighted her '62 Inches' of Legs & More Secrets From Her People's Choice Awards Glam!
cial