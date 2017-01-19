Beauty

The Cutest Galentine’s Day Gifts Under $25

Don’t know what to give your BFF this Valentine’s Day? These gifts are guaranteed to steal her heart.

By @jillianruffo

Macaron Soaps
Courtesy Uncommon Goods

MACARON SOAPS

The next best thing to eating a macaron? Showing them off on your bathroom vanity.

Buy It! French Macaron Soaps Set, $18; uncommongoods.com

 

UO Rose Pouch
Courtesy Urban Outfitters

ROSE MAKEUP POUCH

Fresh roses won’t last forever — but this cute cosmetics pouch will keep her favorite beauty products all in one place.

Buy It! UO Rose Zip Cosmetics Pouch, $8; urbanoutfitters.com

Skinnydip druzy iphone case
Courtesy Skinnydip

HOLOGRAPHIC IPHONE CASE

Whether or not you’re blowing up her phone, a cute new case will make her think of you every time she checks her texts.

Buy It! Skinnydip Druzy iPhone 6 Case, $24; topshop.com

Lush Cupid Bath Bomb
Courtesy Lush

CUPID BATH BOMB

A bright pink bubble bath courtesy of a heart-shaped bath bomb says "I love you so much I'm giving you the gift of You Time."

Buy It! Lush Cupid Bath Bomb, $5.25; lushusa.com

 

Kate Spade heart to heart socks
Courtesy Kate Spade

HEART SOCKS

Forget about wearing your heart on your sleeve — wearing them on your feet is the new way to feel the love.

Buy It! Kate Spade Heart to Heart Socks, $24; macys.com

Forever 21 pizza heart tee
Courtesy Forever 21

PIZZA T-SHIRT

Let’s be honest — we all know her true love is that pizza pie she’s about to order in.

Buy It! Forever 21 Pizza Heart Print Tee, $12.90; forever21.com

