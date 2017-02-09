WATCH: Here's How to Get the Perfect Valentine's Day Glam - From Lips to Lashes

The key to the ultimate Valentine’s day beauty look? Red lips, long lashes and Victoria’s Secret angel-worthy beach waves. And whether you’re going out with friends for a Galentine’s Day dinner or spending the night on a date, this easy look will get you into the spirit. See how to get the glam just in time for the 14th in the “How It’s Done” video, above!

Step 1: Victoria’s Secret waves

There’s nothing sexier than the messy beach waves, and hairstylist Sarah Potempa, who created the Victoria’s Secret fashion show look, demonstrates how to get them. Using a 1 1/2” barrel curling iron (like the Beach Waver), curl 1” sections, leaving the ends out. Make sure to curl your front sections away from your face, and then rotate the direction of the iron for every piece thereafter. The key to locking the curl in place? Don’t touch it until it’s entirely cooled. Then, spray a texturizing spray and tousle for a sexy, undone look.

Step 2: Extremely long lashes

Makeup artist Tracy Murphy‘s trick for making your eye lashes look ridiculously long is easy: after using a curling iron to create a slight bend, apply a lengthening mascara on your top and bottom lashes, wiggling the wand as you go. Then, layer a volumizing formula on top using the same technique, and add extra curl with a heated lash curler.

Step 3: The perfect red lip

Kendall Jenner has perfected the art of rocking a red lip — and her makeup artist, Estée Lauder pro Victor Henao showed us his fool-proof application trick. After applying a sheer lip balm, swipe a red-orange shade onto your lips straight from the bullet. Then, using a lip brush, add an extra layer, filling in any spots and perfecting the edges.

Just throw on your sexiest LBD and you’re ready to go.

What’s your go-to date night look? Sound off below.