9 of the Coolest Summer Essentials on Sale at Urban Outfitters

It’s time to score big on those summertime staples that you find yourself shopping for each season because right now, Urban Outfitters is having their epic “In the Bag” sale. For a limited time only, over 1,000 items are majorly marked down which is why we’ve gone ahead and rounded up nine of the coolest discounted items to add to you cart. A cute sundress, a pair of chic slide sandals, a beach tote and the season’s trendiest sunglasses style are just a few of the items on our list.

Scroll down to check out the rest of the items we can’t live this summer without and shop them before they’re gone!

Crop Top

Crop tops are never going out of style, which is why we’re jumping on this gingham printed bustier style.

Buy It! Cooperative Cherriane Gingham Bustier Top, $29.99 (orig. $54); urbanoutfitters.com

Carry-All Tote

This white canvas tote is perfect for carrying all of your beach essentials.

Buy It! Canvas Tote Bag, $19.99 (orig. $39); urbanoutfitters.com

Swimsuit

No summer is complete without a swimsuit and this ruffled bikini is so on trend.

Buy It! Blue Life Flutter Bikini Top, $99.99 (orig. $125) and Paradise Skimpy Bikini Bottom, $59.99 (orig. $88); urbanoutfitters.com

Sun Hat

Protecting your skin is one of the most important things you can do, so why not do it in style? This fringed straw hat is cute and practical.

Buy It! Playa Fringed Brim Floppy Hat, $9.99 (orig. $49); urbanoutfitters.com

Sundress

When the temperatures rise a sundress is all we want to wear.

Buy It! Kimchi Blue Strappy Eyelet Shift Dress, $34.99 (orig. $64); urbanoutfitters.com

White Sneakers

Classic white sneakers are a must-have in the summer for any activity – cute, comfortable and totally cool.

Buy It! Adidas Originals Superstar Sneakers, $70 (orig. $80); urbanoutfitters.com

Sunglasses

We’re loving this season’s trendy oversize cat-eye sunglasses. Add a mirrored lens to make them even cooler.

Buy It! Quay Super Girl Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $39.99 (orig. $60); urbanoutfitters.com

Denim Mini

If you’re not a fan of shorts, opt for a denim mini skirt. It goes with everything and can be dressed up or down.

Buy It! Urban Renewal Remade Notched Denim Mini Skirt, $39.99 (orig. $69); urbanoutfitters.com

Sandals

Slide sandals are the hottest shoes of the season. Opt for a chic pair in black leather.

Buy It! Sol Sana Nina Wrap Slides, $59.99 (orig. $95); urbanoutfitters.com

What are the coolest styles you’re scoring on sale? Comment below and let us know!