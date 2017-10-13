Celebrate Friday the 13th with 13 Percent Off at Urban Outfitters

If you’re not the type of person who plans their Halloween costume months in advance (cough, cough) and you’re looking to score some easy-to-throw on costumes, accessories and makeup on the cheap you’d better head over to Urban Outfitters right now. To celebrate October’s superstitious Friday the 13th, Urban Outfitters is offering 13 percent off of your entire purchase and we’re already filling our carts with spooktacular goodies from their Halloween Shop. You can find everything from sequin cat ears and unicorn onesies to metallic pop on nails and liquid lipsticks. And no need to worry about a code, the discount is automatically applied for you at checkout so all you have to do is just add your favorites to your cart.

Scroll down to shop some of our favorite Halloween finds and more before the offer ends tonight at 11:59 pm!

Sequin Cat Ears

Why just be a cat when you can be a disco cat?

Buy It! Sequin Cat Ear Headband, $10.44 (orig. $12)

Unicorn Onesie

This unicorn onesie is magically comfortable. Easiest costume ever? Yup!

Buy It! Kigurumi Dream Unicorn Costume, $68.73 (orig. $79)

Pop On Nails

Add some metallic tips to your costume this Halloween with these pop on multi colored nails.

Buy It! Lime Crime Pop On Nails, $12.18 (orig. $14)

Pink Wig

Transform any costume with this bright and colorful wig.

Buy It! Bob Wig, $13.92 (orig. $16)

Metallic Lipstick

This metallic foil-effect lipstick will pack a bold and colorful punch to any costume.

Buy It! Milk Makeup Lip Metal Liquid Lipstick, $20.88 (orig. $24)

A Chic Beret

All the cool girls are rocking berets this fall so work this chic style into your Halloween costume then wear it with a cardigan and vintage jeans for the rest of the season!

Buy It! Felt Beret, $25.23 (orig. $29)

Skeleton T-Shirt

Pair this skeleton t-shirt with your favorite pair of black leggings or rock it with jeans for an easy (and comfortable!) costume.

Buy It! Skeleton Halloween Tee, $20.88 (orig. $24)

Which styles are you shopping on Friday the 13th? Comment below and let us know!