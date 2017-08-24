Bad news: Urban Decay is discontinuing its Naked Smoky palette. (Take a moment.) But now for some good news: The beauty brand is selling the product for 50% off at all retailers — a very rare occurrence for its very popular collection of palettes.

As of Thursday August 24th, Naked Smoky, which contains dark gray and brown shades, making it the sultry version of the brand’s cult-favorite Naked palette, will be sold at sephora.com, macys.com and urbandecay.com for just $27, half off of the usual $54 price. So whether you’re simply here for a good sale or want to stock up on your favorite shades before they leave shelves, now’s the time to shop.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Beauty Launches We’re Living For Right Now

And while this selection of shades will no longer be available, the brand still sells the original Naked palette, along with the new Naked Heat palette, Naked 2, Naked 3 and Naked Ultimate Basics.

Which palette is your favorite from the Naked collection? Tell us in the comments section below.