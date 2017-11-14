Whether you’re looking for a lightweight bomber jacket to layer over a sweater or puffy down coat to keep you warm as the temps drop, UNIQLO‘s sale is the place to go to score big on all things outerwear. From now through November 16th, you can snag a new winter jacket on sale for as low as $29.90. UNIQLO is known for their amazingly warm and lightweight down coats but besides a selection of these heavy duty winter styles, they are also offering up some pretty chic winter jackets – including wool peacoats and cashmere toppers – on sale too.

So if you’re trying to look cute while staying warm for some ridiculously low prices, scroll down to shop our seven favorite styles before the deal is over.

Buy It! Wool Cashmere Chester Coat, $129.90 (orig. $149.90)

Buy It! Lightweight Down Hooded Coat, $79.90 (orig. $99.90)

Buy It! MA-1 Bomber, $29.90 (orig. $49.90)

Buy It! Ultra Light Down Stretch Hooded Coat, $79.90 (orig. $99.90)

Buy It! Faux Shearling Jacket, $39.90 (orig. $49.90)

Buy It! Wool-Blend Peacoat, $59.90 (orig. $89.90)

Buy It! Cashmere Blended Stand Collar Coat, $129.90 (orig. $149.90)

Which UNIQLO coats and jackets are you scoring on sale? Comment below and let us know!