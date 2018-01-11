Ulta Beauty has been accused by a former employee of reselling used makeup that was returned by customers, and the brand’s fans are expressing their outrage on social media while the brand investigates the claims.

The former employee, who goes by Fatinamxo on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, posted a lengthy Twitter thread recounting her experience of what happened behind closed doors while working at the beauty giant.

“So I was a former employee at ULTA and whenever a customer would return a product, we were told by managers to repackage / reseal the item and put it back on the shelf,” Fatina tweeted.

Diana Haronis/Getty

Fatina continued posting on the thread, which has since gone viral, and even shared photographic evidence to back up her account. “For example this foundation ( even sticks) they would clean it with a q-tip to make it look new. I’ll attach a photo of a NEW foundation vs. the one they repackaged and put back on the shelf. ( NOT SANITIZED ),” she said.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

For example this foundation ( even sticks) they would clean it with a q-tip to make it look new. I’ll attach a photo of a NEW foundation vs. the one they repackaged and put back on the shelf. ( NOT SANITIZED ) pic.twitter.com/opCq6Uovj1 — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

They even put back a USED liquid lipstick, the manager said she would “clean it with alcohol” ( that was the last straw for me ) here is a photo of a lip palette ( exclusive online only ) that was returned and mangers put it back on the shelf to resell ( CLEARLY NOT SANITIZED ) pic.twitter.com/V6TRPOKAHk — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

Allegedly the managers at Fatina’s store location pressured the employees to comply to this process, and even taught them how to make pre-used makeup look brand new.

“They even taught us how to clean eyeshadow palettes and let it dry over night so it can be repackaged and sold the next day,” Fatina tweeted. “Managers would get pissed if they saw items in the damage bin that looked resell-able.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrity Makeup Artist Hrush Achemyan’s Top Beauty Products for 2018

Fatina said on Twitter that she reached out to the corporate Ulta Beauty offices but was unsatisfied with their answer:. “I contacted corporate and I was surprised to hear her say ‘Well when it comes to mascaras we definitely want to be hygienic.’ I immediately cut her off and said what about lipsticks ? And foundation ? They are reselling everything that they can clean up and make “new” again,” she wrote..

She was speechless and told me along the lines of “ I’ll look into the situation “. — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

After Fatina’s allegations picked up steam, she says, other Ulta Beauty employees from different locations divulged their similar experiences to her.

I thought it was only my store but looks like it’s most of them. pic.twitter.com/vw6bT1cL6j — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

The former employee’s Twitter thread worried loyal Ulta customers, who tweeted at the beauty giant asking for answers. “@ultabeauty EXPLAIN YOURSELVES,” one customer tweeted.

“@ultabeauty if this is real? This company is disgusting, and law suits are gonna happen! I can’t believe consumers spend there hard earned money for products that were already used!!! That’s sooooooo nasty! I’ll stay away from ULTA for now!” another person tweeted.

@ultabeauty explain your nasty, fraudulent selves before I bring all my business to @Sephora https://t.co/nED4Qb3YNH — 40 the Scammer (@litttleforty) January 11, 2018

@ultabeauty fix your return system so that no one can return makeup/beauty projects used or not, because it’s a HEALTH RISK. nasty ass. — dead girl walking (@daIIonweaks) January 11, 2018

@ultabeauty are you going to address the rumors about your return policy or nah? Cause if you’re not, I’m boycotting you — Lee (@pasqlee) January 11, 2018

The store’s official Twitter handle has been replying to each customer’s complaint on Twitter with the same statement: “The health and safety of our guests is a top priority for Ulta Beauty. We are looking into these claims as the actions described are inconsistent with our practices and values.”

Ulta Beauty/Twitter

Ulta Beauty sent PEOPLE the following official statement on the matter: “The health and safety of our guests is a top priority for Ulta Beauty and we take these matters very seriously. Ulta Beauty’s practices do not allow the resale of any items that have been opened and/or used. The actions described appear to be inconsistent with our practices and we are currently looking into this matter.”