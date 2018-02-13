See the Moment Tyra Banks Tells SI Swimsuit Model Danielle Herrington She's on the Cover

For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Danielle Herrington, landing a gig on the cover of the annual issue was a huge surprise — not only because it was just her second year posing for the magazine, but because Tyra Banks revealed the news.

In a moment caught on tape, when Herrington is led into a photo studio and sees Tyra Banks being photographed, she thinks she’s accidentally crashing a project that Banks is working on. But she soon finds out the news that will change her life: she’s landed the coveted spot on the cover of the issue.

“One girl stands before me, but I only have one photo in my hands,” Banks tells Herrington while holding back tears. “And this photo represents the girl that is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 cover model: Danielle Herrington.”

Herrington freaks out (wouldn’t you?) and hugs Banks before thanking her.

“You’re my reason – I used to watch you all the time,” Herrington says to Banks. “Thank you so much.”

The model, who is the third black cover star of the magazine’s swimsuit issue — she follows in the footsteps of Banks and Beyoncé — explains that she hopes to use this moment in her life to inspire women.

“Two of my role models are Tyra Banks and Beyoncé, so the fact that I get to join this incredible group of women as I become the third black model on the cover of SI Swimsuit is a dream come true,” Herrington said. “I am so excited to be part of this iconic brand that has long given identity and voice to women of all shapes, colors and beliefs. I hope that young girls who look at this cover are inspired to dream as big as I did and work hard to attain all their goals.”