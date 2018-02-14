Tyra Banks and Sports Illustrated Swim Cover Model Danielle Herrington Match at Black Panther Premiere

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Tuesday was quite a day for 24-year-old Danielle Herrington. The up-and-coming model snagged her ffirst ever magazine cover for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She met her modeling idol, Tyra Banks, in the absolute coolest way (see the epic moment here). And later that night she got to walk the Black Panther premiere red carpet alongside Banks in matching outfits. Talk about living your best life.

Herrington attended the N.Y.C. Black Panther premiere and walked the carpet alongside Banks wearing matching head wraps and. Banks wore a sheer lace midi dress with flared sleeves, while Herrington went with a slinky off-the-shoulder gown with cutouts and thigh-high slit.

RELATED: Who Is Danielle Herrington? Everything to Know About the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Star

Herrington snagged a Rookie spot in the 2017 SI Swim issue, she told Fox News at the time that Banks was the model she always looked up to. “I just remember Tyra Banks being on the cover and that’s where it all started for me,” she said. “That’s what really made me pursue modeling. SI was a goal from that point, from seeing Tyra on the cover. It was love at first sight… everything happened naturally.”

So SI tapped her idol to deliver her big cover news. Herrington was brought into a fake photoshoot Banks was pretending to work on, when Banks turned on her America’s Next Top Model mode to deliver themessage.

“One girl stands before me, but I only have one photo in my hands,” Banks told Herrington. “And this photo represents the girl that is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 cover model: Danielle Herrington.”

Who Is Danielle Herrington? Everything to Know About the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Star

While crying, freaking out and hugging Banks, Herrington gushed: “You’re my reason – I used to watch you all the time,” Herrington said. “Thank you so much.”

The movie premiere was a poignant end to Herrington’s record-breaking day. She is the third black woman to cove the magazine, following Banks and Beyoncé, and is planning on using her new platform to inspire others.

“I am so excited to be part of this iconic brand that has long given identity and voice to women of all shapes, colors and beliefs,” she said. “I hope that young girls who look at this cover are inspired to dream as big as I did and work hard to attain all their goals.”