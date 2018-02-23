It’s hard to believe 18 years have passed since Tyra Banks made her exciting acting debut in movies including Coyote Ugly and the iconic Disney Channel classic Life-Size, because she hasn’t aged a day in decades. Want proof? The star just shared some on Instagram.

In a new Instagram post, she shared a side-by-side photo of herself from the 2000 film Coyote Ugly and a photo of herself throwing the same side-eyed glance from January of this year with the simple caption, “Boom.”

Boom A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Feb 20, 2018 at 8:09am PST

Posing with the same long, straight brown hair and same gray/blue eyeshadow in each photo definitively proves she’s never aged a day in 18 years. (Maybe she really is a real-life doll like Eve after all!)



The 44-year-old supermodel’s iconic career recently inspired the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover girl, Danielle Herrington, to pursue modeling.

“I just remember Tyra Banks being on the cover and that’s where it all started for me,” Herrington said about Banks’ SI Swim covers. “That’s what really made me pursue modeling. SI was a goal from that point, from seeing Tyra on the cover. It was love at first sight… everything happened naturally.”

And to deliver the news to Herrington that she landed the cover (she’s the third black women to do so), Banks went into “America’s Next Top Model mode” to relay the message.

“One girl stands before me, but I only have one photo in my hands,” Banks told Herrington. “And this photo represents the girl that is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit2018 cover model: Danielle Herrington.”

While crying, freaking out and hugging Banks, Herrington gushed: “You’re my reason – I used to watch you all the time,” Herrington said. “Thank you so much.”