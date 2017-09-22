‘Two Supermodels and a Baby’: Cindy Crawford and ‘Auntie’ Naomi Campbell Take Milan Fashion Week with Kaia Gerber

Two supermodels and a baby… breakout star of Fashion Week @kaiagerber, mum supermodel @cindycrawford and auntie @iamnaomicampbell at dinner in Milan. Xoxo A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

Kaia Gerber is undoubtedly fashion’s breakout star but her mom Cindy Crawford and “auntie” Naomi Campbell have well-established fame and worldwide renown bestowed on them since the late 1980s and 1990s.

The two supermodels cuddled up with the 16-year-old fashion It girl for British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

“Two supermodels and a baby… breakout star of Fashion Week @kaiagerber, mum supermodel @cindycrawford and auntie @iamnaomicampbell at dinner in Milan. Xoxo,” Enninful captioned a photo of the trio.

Milan Fashion Week only kicked off yesterday but Gerber has already walked in three shows: Fendi, Prada and Moschino.

Impressively, Gerber opened the Fendi show wearing bold stripes and an edgy silhouette that cinched at the waist. Not to mention the bold blue bangs that accented a sleek ponytail.

“@prada… a huge goal of mine and I cannot tell you how honored I am to have been included in this incredible show,” the daughter of Rande Gerber said on Instagram.

Also on Wednesday, Crawford, 51, played tour guide to her mini-me daughter around Milan along with fellow up-and-coming model Cayley King.

“So much fun showing these girls around Milano! The next generation,” the mother of two wrote along with a selfie of the group in front of the Porta Sempione.