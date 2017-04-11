Trump Model Management Will Shutter As Models, Senior Staff Quit Amidst Presidential Controversy: Report

The New York-based modeling agency, Trump Model Management, is officially closing its doors. According to a leaked email obtained by Mother Jones, the agency President Trump founded in 1999 is telling its business associates “to prepare for its closure.”

In the email, it’s reported that president of Trump Models, Corinne Nicolas, told colleagues over the weekend that the agency will indeed close. “The Trump Organization is choosing to exit the modeling industry,” Nicolas wrote in the email. “On the heels of the recent sale of the Miss Universe Organization, the company is choosing to focus on their core businesses in the real estate, golf and hospitality space.”

Mother Jones reported last week that the company was in trouble after losing models and senior staff members amid “growing backlash over his toxic politics.” (It’s reported Trump owns a 85 percent stake in the company.)

While there isn’t a date specified yet when all operations will stop, it’s likely very soon. “Trump Models, during its 18-year run, was an amazing success and we are immensely proud of the opportunities that we have provided to so many talented individuals,” Nicolas wrote in the email.

Last summer the agency came under fire when Mother Jones reported the company violated immigration regulations. Allegedly three models, who were not U.S. citizens, worked without proper visas.

