Troian Bellisario Is No Longer ‘Completely Terrified’ of Chopping Her Hair: See Her Cute New Cut!

They say when one door closes, another opens — and for the Pretty Little Liars cast, the end of their 7-year series has opened that door into a world of exciting new hair changes. First, Lucy Hale chopped her hair and dyed it dark. Then, Ashley Benson went pink, and then platinum. And now, Troian Bellisario is onto her second post-show hair change (after she dyed her ends pink, of course), going for her most major chop in seven years.

The star debuted her new look this week, giving credit to her hairstylist, Dave Stanwell. “I’ve only been talking about cutting my hair for 7 years. Thank you @davestanwell for making it happen! I love it,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

I've only been talking about cutting my hair for 7 years. Thank you @davestanwell for making it happen! 💇🏻 I love it and make up by the incredible @rebeccawmakeup of course! A photo posted by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

But for Bellisario, this isn’t just any haircut; It’s a length that she’s been afraid of reaching since she was a child. “I have always wanted to cut my hair,” the Pretty Little Liars star, 30, told PeopleStyle in September. “My hair has never been shorter than my shoulders.”

The star explained her hair trauma, a typical childhood chop that left her forever fearful of ditching her long locks that we’ve always known her to have.

“I think once when I was little I cut it off,” she explains. “It was down to my knees and I cut it up to here [pointing to her chin] and I had a really bad reaction. My best friend didn’t talk to me, we were like in kindergarten. She didn’t talk to me for like a month because she loved my hair. So I immediately become panicked whenever anybody cuts my hair. I just have this awful sense memory of people rejecting me. So I want to cut my hair more than anything and I am also completely terrified of it.”

Thankfully, that fear is behind her. Now, Shay Mitchell, it’s your turn for a chop!

What do you think of her new look? Sound off below.