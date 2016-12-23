Pretty (Little Liars) in Pink! Troian Bellisario Joins Costar Ashley Benson with New Rose 'Do

Troian Bellisario may not be filming Pretty Little Liars anymore, but she and her PLL star Ashley Benson are apparently still in sync.

The 31-year-old actress and newlywed joined Benson in the “Pretty in Pink” club, dying her hair pink just days after her blonde costar did the same.

“Baby boi @davestanwell finally gave me fun hair after a lifetime of brown,” Bellisario captioned and Instagram shot of her new pink locks.

“Bye bye Spencer,” she added, referencing her PLL character. “It’s been real girl.”

Benson ditched her signature blonde for a head full of bubblegum pink hair over the weekend. The change was in honor of Benson’s 27th birthday — a gift from friend and photographer Nico Guilis who dyed her hair a vibrant shade of rose. (Benson adding some lacy cat ears just for good measure).

A photo posted by Ashley Benson (@itsashbenzo) on Dec 18, 2016 at 2:23pm PST

While Benson and Bellisario completed filming on their hit Freeform show after seven years, they still remain BFFs IRL. Benson was even on hand on Dec. 10 when Bellisario and boyfriend Patrick J. Adams tied the knot after five years of dating.

The southern California setting incorporated bohemian and camp-style vibes throughout the rustic-chic wedding. Two hundred guests spent the wedding weekend in glamorous camping tents that were set up at the wedding venue, and Bellisario wore an elegant gown (but not without trying on “way too many dresses” first!)

In lieu of gifts Patrick and Troian encouraged guests to donate to the David Suzuki Foundation and SickKids Hospital.

“The entire weekend was just as relaxed and beautiful as Troian and Patrick. They had people from all parts of their lives there but there was never a feel of any sort of VIP area for the more recognizable faces. Everyone was camping out together and sitting around the fire singing and laughing,” an attendee at the couple’s wedding told PEOPLE.

As for PLL costars Lucy Hale and Shay Mitchell, they haven’t undergone any major tress transformations yet (and Mitchell might be hesitant; after all, her hair is her “security blanket”) — but there’s still a few days left in 2016 to get on board.