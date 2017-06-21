People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Wow! Bella, Hailey, Ashley and Nicole Are Obsessed With These Under $200 Shoes

By

Posted on

Getty; Shutterstock; Invision/AP; Splash

It’s no surprise that Ashley Graham, Hailey Baldwin, Nicole Richie and Bella Hadid are pros when it comes to walking in sky-high heels. But what may surprise you is how affordable their shoes actually are.

All four stars are obsessed with the Brazilian shoe brand Schutz (we like to say it’s like Aldo, but from Brazil). The label is getting more popular by the minute, as its known for its mix of trendy, of-the-moment styles, most of which are under $200. And when we say trendy, we mean it: Graham picked a two-strap style with block heels from the brand, Baldwin went for a pump in a pretty pastel hue, Richie chose a white mule and Hadid picked a black mule.

If you want your own pair, scroll down to shop their under $200 favorites — a mix of the exact pairs they wore and some similar versions.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ashley Graham in Schutz Enida Heels; Buy It! Heels, $170; revolve.com

 

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin in Schutz Gilberta Pumps; Buy It! Pumps, $180; amazon.com

 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nicole Richie in Schutz Oona Heels; Buy It! Similar style heels, $109.99; amazon.com

 

Splash News Online

Bella Hadid in Schutz Desiree Heels; Buy It! Similar style mules, $126 (orig. $180); shopbop.com

Which Schutz styles are your favorite? Comment below and let us know!