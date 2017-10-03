Trend to Try: The Best White Boots for Under $100

Throw your fashion rule book out the window and embrace white all year long, especially with your shoes! If you’re looking for a way to take your summer whites into the new season then take a cue from models Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Culpo and try rocking a pair of white booties for fall. The mod footwear trend has been going strong for the past few seasons and celebrities can’t stop wearing them with head-to-toe bold hues to matching sweatsuits and everything in between. We’ve found the best under-$100 styles to try out, guilt-free (and if you tread carefully in this winter’s slush puddles, they’ll still be in well into next spring).

Keep scrolling to see how these fashionable celebs styled their white booties and shop our three affordable favorites.

Romee Strijd

Model Romee Strijd arrived to the Balmain runway show in Paris rocking an edgy pair of red leather skinnies with a matching newsboy cap and white booties for a color blocking look that is certainly traffic-stopping.

Sara Sampaio

While also out in Paris during fashion month, model Sara Sampaio was spotted accessorizing her bold blue ensemble with white ankle booties for a brightly hued look that is fashion-forward with a little retro flair.

Emily Ratajkowski

Model Emily Ratajkowski dressed up her Paco Rabanne forest green sweater and matching pants with Balenciaga white booties for a look that’s comfortable while still avant-garde. If you’re wondering how to make your sweatpants high-fashion, here you go.

Olivia Culpo

We love how Olivia Culpo amped up her classic t-shirt and jeans look while out in Paris by accentuating her white top with all white accessories, including some mod-style block heel booties.

Scroll down to shop three of our favorite under-$100 styles!

Buy It! Public Desire Harlee White Pointed Ankle Boots, $64; asos.com

Buy It! Material Girl Ali Ankle Booties, $41.70 (orig. $69.50); macys.com

Buy It! Forever 21 Faux Leather Ankle Boots, $27.90; forever21.com

