Trend to Try: The Best Head-to-Toe Navy Looks Under $100

Navy for fall? Groundbreaking (we know). But we’re not just talking about the standard, sedate navy sweater or pants. The navy that’s trending this season is not only worn head-to-toe, but in interesting silhouettes and fabrics – like satin, velvet, lace and silk – and it’s fun, flirty, sophisticated and modern. Celebrities have been pushing boundaries with the typically neutral hue, wearing off-the-shoulder sparkly navy fringe like Sarah Jessica Parker, sheer ruffles with voluminous sleeves and pants like Kelly Rowland and head-to-toe velvet corduroy like Emma Stone. We’ve found the best under-$100 navy pieces to try out for your next night out, special occasion, or date night – guilt free.

Keep scrolling to see how these fashionable celebs styled their navy looks and shop our four affordable favorites.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a custom navy off-the-shoulder Monse dress while attending the New York City Ballet’s 2017 Fall Fashion Gala. The gorgeous navy hue of her fringed dress was illuminated with sparkles and we would have expected nothing less from the fashionista.

Kelly Rowland

Singer Kelly Rowland attended the Chloé x MOCA Dinner in Los Angeles in head-to-toe Chloé, opting for a sheer navy top and harem-style pants. The ruffles, floral embroidery and voluminous sheer sleeves of her navy blouse add a feminine and romantic feel to her already chic ensemble.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone looked casual, cool and chic in a navy velvet corduroy Sies Marjan matching set while attending the “Battle of the Sexes” special anniversary screening in New York City. The button down top and matching wide leg pants are a casual silhouette but feel super luxurious and elegant in deep navy and velvet corduroy.

Keep scrolling to shop four of our favorite navy styles for under $100!

Buy It! Free People Keep In Line Velvet Midi Dress, $98; freepeople.com

Buy It! DREAM Nina Wrap Top, $64 (orig. $187) and Kylie Midi Skirt, $76 (orig. $211); revolve.com

Buy It! Lush Satin Choker Wrap Dress, $52; nordstrom.com

Buy It! ASOS Lace Top Jumpsuit, $72; asos.com

Which navy styles are you shopping? Comment below and let us know!