Trend to Try: Statement Belts Under $100

Buckle up! Belts are making a comeback on the red carpet. And this season, rather than typically being worn through belt loops, they’re being worn as waist-cinching statement accessories. The look is a fresh and modern take on a very ’80s-inspired styling trick. Celebrities have been seen trying out the accessory trend, wearing a contrasting colored belt over a shirt dress and pants like Elizabeth Olsen, a monochromatic double-wrap belt over a duster jacket and dress like Priyanka Chopra and a patent leather style worn over a blouse and matching maxi skirt like Naomi Watts. We’ve found the best under-$100 belts to try out for your next waist-cinching look.

Keep scrolling to see how these fashionable celebs styled their belts and shop our three affordable favorites.

Elizabeth Olsen

Actress Elizabeth Olsen rocked a very ’80s-style light blue Rosie Assoulin square buckle belt over a red long shirt dress and matching trousers for a contrasting look that is chic and fashion forward. Her combination of red and light blue is one of the trendiest color combos of the season and the belt helps to add shape and contrast to a very voluminous look.

Priyanka Chopra

Chopra turned her outerwear into party-wear when she wore her wrap belt over her duster jacket. The actress opted for a belt that matched her duster for a monochromatic moment that is practical and super-flattering.

Naomi Watts

Actress Naomi Watts added a patent belt with a gold square buckle to her navy blouse and matching skirt, accentuating her waist and creating a very flattering silhouette. The belt adds just enough detail to her outfit and is an easy way to try out the trend.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite belts for under $100!

Buy It! ASOS ’80s Covered Buckle Sash Waist Belt, $24; asos.com

Buy It! Topshop Pearl Crystal Cinch Belt, $90; topshop.com

Buy It! Missguided Wide Whipstitch Faux Leather Belt, $31; nordstrom.com

Which belt styles are you going to try? Comment below and let us know!