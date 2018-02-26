Travis Scott Visited the Kardashian-Jenner Family Dentist Before Weekend Date with Kylie Jenner

Whoever enters the Kardashian family circle, stays in the Kardashian family circle — and that includes the man responsible for their dental hygiene.

The family’s longtime dentist, Dr. Kevin Sands, has been working with Kris, Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé for years. And now, he’s added a new client into the mix: Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott.

The famed celebrity dentist, who also works with stars like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Emma Stone, posted a shot of himself and the 25-year-old rapper on Instagram, writing, “Thanks for stopping by @travisscott!”

But Scott isn’t the first of KarJenner’s significant others, past or present, to visit the pro. A rep for Sands tells PeopleStyle, “Dr. Sands has been the Kardashian/Jenner family dentist for years and treats their significant others and friends.”

According to Sands’ website, Kim’s husband Kanye West, along with Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, Rob’s ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna and Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tyga have all paid him visits.

And the stars’ friends, including Hailey Baldwin, Malika Haqq and Jen Atkin, are patients of Dr. Sands as well.

Jacson/Splash News

After his trip to the dentist, Scott joined Jenner for lunch in Malibu with family and friends. The couple drove together in a black Ferrari La Ferrari, Jenner’s $1.4 million “push present” from Scott in honor of the birth of their daughter Stormi Webster, who was born on Feb. 1.