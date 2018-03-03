Travis Scott Jokes His 'New Part-Time Job' Is Helping Kylie Jenner Test Out Eyeshadow Swatches

Travis Scott is a rapper by trade but an amateur Kylie Cosmetics photographer on the side, proving his love for the mother of his child.

The “Butterfly Effect” hitmaker, 25, shared a preview of Kylie Jenner‘s forthcoming line of eyeshadow colors on Snapchat Friday, even directing the makeup mogul’s arm to display the 16 total matte and glittery shades.

“New part-time job,” Scott jokingly captioned the photo that also showed the long, peach-colored nails that Jenner, 20, was recently criticized for having as a new mom.

As the picture was a teaser preview of what’s to come, the father of one disguised the color gradient with a black and white filter.

Jenner shared a similar video, entitled “Summer,” on her Snapchat, presumably filmed by Scott.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star and Scott welcomed their first child on Feb. 1. The little girl weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

Then three days after, on Super Bowl Sunday, Jenner announced her baby’s arrival on Instagram and with a video, titled “To Our Daughter”, shared on YouTube. News of the couple’s baby girl was first confirmed by PEOPLE in September 2017.

The new parents have been dating since April 2017.

While Jenner was showing next season’s makeup palette, she launched a new line of eye palettes, lipsticks and lip glosses inspired by Stormi this week.

Appropriately dubbed the Weather Collection, the collection boasts lightning bolts as an ode to the daughter she gave birth to.

“I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy. And right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me,” Jenner explained to fans and followers on social media.

After all, she sells pressed powder eyeshadow palettes called “Eye of the Storm” and “Calm Before the Storm.”

Amid new cosmetic business ventures and his booming music career, the new parents are focused on their baby girl.

“Kylie and Travis are going strong and he’s been as helpful as possible,” a source told PEOPLE.

Jenner and Scott recently made their first public appearance together since Stormi’s arrival, enjoying a lunch date with friends on Saturday while showing off her new push present — a black Ferrari La Ferrari with red interiors and butterfly doors that is estimated at $1.4 million.